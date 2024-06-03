Chipotle in TikTok Tangle Over Shrinkflation Accusations

The chain counters a social media trend of people filming the preparation of orders to back claims of a policy of smaller portions–or to goad employees into stuffing burritos to bursting.

Restaurants are among the biggest beneficiaries of social media promotions and marketing campaigns, to the point where customers will often proclaim their love for a brand on video. But when diners are unhappy, things can turn sour pretty fast when vindictive goes viral–as casual-fast Mexican grill chain Chipotle is now learning.

Chipotle used its own social media chops when it came under fire from a widening cadre of TikTok users accusing the company of serving smaller portions at the same prices–allegations of a taco-scale case of shrinkflation. That led to a knock-on reaction of people filming orders being prepared to ensure they weren’t being cheated out of their due–and showing their evidence if they felt shorted. The trend went far enough that many uploaded clips touted that the act of recording their food preparation resulted in supersize servings getting dished up by nervous employees–a claim that seems to encourage more people to try the so-called “Chipotle phone hack.”

A variation of the Chipotle TikTok video fad, meanwhile, involves diners capturing their orders being put together, then leaving in protest without paying when they feel they’re being underserved. In some cases, people walking out over allegedly shrunken portions were given exactly what they’d asked for–including the extra scoops of ingredients demanded. In other clips, posters gripe bitterly about supposedly meager helpings that would feed a family of very large bears for several days. As these customer-shot videos went viral and encouraged a contentious mindset among some diners, Chipotle management issued an official denial, saying that portion sizes remained the same and squelching the notion their food was getting supersized by cellphone videographers’ efforts.

“There have been no changes in our portion sizes, and we have reinforced proper portioning with our employees,” Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, told The Washington Post in late May. “If we did not deliver on our value, we want our guests to reach out so we can make it right.” She also sought to reassure customers that any valid complaints about serving sizes would be addressed when raised with restaurant staff.

The public statement failed to quell the TikTok trend, however, So, figuring gentle humor might work better in defanging its critics, Chipotle released a video of its own titled “POV u work at Chipotle rn,” featuring a restaurant preparation counter being filmed by a mass of phone camera-wielding customers. Uploaded complaints continued despite Chipotle’s effort. The flap comes at a bad time for Chipotle. Like several other fast-casual chains, the company reported healthy growth in the first quarter of 2024, even as business at others slowed as inflation-battered consumers cut spending amid tightening budgets.

Chipotle isn’t the only restaurant chain that had social media love turn nasty when group hugs gave way to mob mentality.

McDonald’s and Starbucks both felt the sting of that in recent months, as Palestinian supporters organized boycotts alleging the companies maintain pro-Israel positions (claims both businesses deny). Wendy’s was also taken to task on social networks by inflation-weary customers, following reports it would introduce surge pricing. But despite the unenviable attention it’s currently getting on TikTok, crisis communications experts say Chipotle has handled the situation well.

According to Nathan Jun Poekert, chief marketing officer and executive consultant at the Jun Social marketing consultancy, when confronted with roiling controversies on those platforms, “at the very least, it is in any brand’s best interest to acknowledge” the flap. The fact the company did so with humor was a plus.