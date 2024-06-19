Companies Handle Surging Covid Rates as Health Officials Worry More About Bird Flu

Businesses are relying on lessons learned during the pandemic to cope with spiking summer infection rates, while U.S. authorities scramble to avert another health crisis from the spread of avian flu.

Whether you’re a company owner, manager, or employee, you’ve probably noticed the growing number of people getting sick with Covid-19 as the number of infections rises across the U.S. Even with brief spikes in absenteeism, experts say lessons learned during the pandemic will allow businesses to navigate any major spikes this summer with minimal disruption from a once terrifying, sometimes fatal disease. However, that serenity is not shared by health officials scrambling to prevent the potential threat of dangerous bird flu passing to humans, and spreading rapidly among us.

On the Covid front, business leaders are managing a still-moderate uptick in nationwide infections. Those rates are expected to rise further, however, as more people crowd into air-conditioned buildings or U.S. airline flights that 271 million passengers are forecast to take this summer. Last week the Centers for Disease Control said Covid cases were “growing in 34 states and territories,” driven by highly contagious KP.2 and KP.3 variants. Still, while those provoked a 12.6 percent hike in emergency room visits in the week ending June 17 compared with the previous seven days, the CDC noted hospitalizations increased only 0.6 percent nationally.

Nevertheless, wastewater testing–a reliable indicator of the fluctuating presence of the Covid virus in a given area–has turned up “high” levels in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, and New Mexico, and “very high” concentrations in Florida, Hawaii, and Montana, according to the CDC. For that reason, health officials say more people are likely to come down with Covid as summer advances, especially as the effectiveness of last winter’s vaccinations wanes.

But before you groan, “Not again,” take solace from business experts who say the number of companies reporting problems rising from Covid illnesses is slim to none. In fact, most have seamlessly transitioned back to habits formed during the worst days of the pandemic–and often never paused.

“Companies are doing a much better job at being much more responsive, and quickly pivoting back to prevent things from getting really bad,” said NeuroLeadership management expert Christy Pruitt Haynes, describing how businesses that have faced rising employee infection rates have responded. “They are very quick to say, ‘OK, for the next week, let’s have everyone work from home,’ without the hesitance there was early on in the pandemic. And thankfully, we also aren’t seeing the same level of panic, because again, companies know how to navigate this now so that it’s much more of a relaxed environment.” What’s more, a summer Covid-19 surge–if it materializes–would also coincide with a traditionally heavy employee vacation period to which companies are already adapting their schedules. That management flexibility skill strengthened by the pandemic is again proving useful as more employees get sick. Give a shout-out to continued hybrid work arrangements, says California-based Montage Health human resources director Jen Chang.

“Some employers, especially now that we’ve gone through the pandemic, are now offering more flexible work schedules and work arrangements to allow employees to work from home if they can,” Chang noted, saying that the accommodating reflex is being reinforced over time. “Generally, they encourage folks if they’re sick to just be home and be sick and be on the couch. But let’s say an employee has a child who’s sick. They can (also) work from home that day, or those couple of days.”

But if companies are handling rising Covid-19 cases among workers with calm and pragmatism, U.S. health officials are responding to the threat from bird flu with a higher degree of urgency. That’s because avian flu, or H5N1, is now making a far stronger surge among wild birds–the disease’s primary carriers–than Covid has among humans.

Worse, that virus has increasingly been contaminating other species in the U.S., especially chickens and geese on farms. Infected fowl are passing the disease to larger livestock like cows at greater rates, a trend that worries public health experts tracking the contagion. According to Politico, 94 herds of cattle in 12 states have tested positive for bird flu in recent weeks, leading to the precautionary culling of all infected cows and other livestock.

So why has that bad news in the animal kingdom made health experts worry about its implications for people? Because at least 45 humans are known to have contracted the illness thus far, most of them farm workers likely infected by livestock. Should more people catch it, the rapid mutation capacities of H5N1 will make the virus increasingly contagious to people, and harder to prevent from spreading. Were it to get into the general population, experts say, it might likely be transmitted as fast–or more rapidly–than Covid-19 was.

That’s a nightmare scenario for health officials. Because, like Covid-19 when it first appeared, the avian strain of flu is one the human immune system has not encountered before, and has no real protection against. For that reason–also like Covid early on–it poses a higher fatality risk than common types of flu, especially given H1N1’s capacity to mutate and become increasingly infectious.

Indeed, the only person known to have died from the virus thus far–a farm laborer in Mexico who had pre-existing health conditions–caught a previously unknown H2N1 strain. To lower the risk of bird flu spreading among animals or to humans, farms in affected areas–which include Texas and Michigan–have adopted strict sanitation measures to prevent transmission. Infected animals are generally culled, and eggs, dairy products, and meat that could contain the virus are destroyed, although routine processing of most agricultural products usually eliminates the risk of contamination.

Meanwhile, efforts to produce food- or water-administered vaccines to inoculate livestock are nearing completion, and screening of farmers in affected areas continues–but only on a voluntary basis. That limited detection approach is complicating efforts to understand and halt the spread of bird flu, especially as it enters new cattle and human hosts.

“Oftentimes, we’re working with a bit of incomplete information,” Tim Boring, the head of Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, told Politico. “It’s a tough situation. There’s a lot that we still don’t know. We’re learning more every day.” But with the hard lessons of Covid still dismally fresh in everyone’s mind–and now being applied by companies as infection rates again rise–nobody is taking chances about bird flu becoming the world’s second pandemic in just a few years.