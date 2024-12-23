Thousands of U.S. businesses providing drone services using craft made by China-based giant DJI are feeling relieved—at least for now. A recent bill passed by Congress dropped a measure that would have effectively banned all new gear from the Shenzhen company, citing questionable claims of data security risks as justification. But that respite may be short-lived, since the new legislation creates a backdoor method of imposing the prohibition in a year.

Following last-minute legislative horse-trading last week, Congress passed the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) without an earlier amendment that would have effectively banned use of new DJI drones. As such, the measure would have torpedoed U.S. sales by the global leader in small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). The initiative was based on thus far unsubstantiated claims that the company’s craft leak data collected by users to various espionage organs of China’s governing Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In a surprise development, the originally stand-alone “Countering CCP Drones Act” that was added to the NDAA was dropped from the version approved last week, amid Congress’s push to clear its 2024 legislative decks. What does that mean for U.S. businesses using the over 403,300 drones registered with regulators to provide services ? It’s a temporary reassurance they can upgrade to new DJI UAVs without them being effectively banned from operation, as the “Countering CCP Drones Act” sought. That’s a big deal for two reasons. First, DJI has captured the lion’s share of the U.S. commercial drone market, which is now expected to generate revenues of $6.3 billion by 2026. It secured that top spot by essentially inventing the small UAV category for hobbyist and business in 2006. It then scaled that activity dramatically to create mass development and manufacturing operations before the first startup competitors could even get off the ground. As a result, it now produces craft and onboard tech that perform better–at at lower prices–than most competing U.S. manufacturers.

Second, about half of DJI’s estimated 15,000 employees are engineers. Those geeks are dedicated to continually diversifying and enhancing the performance of their company’s aircraft and onboard cameras and sensors. That—and being able to set prices that are roughly 50 percent lower than domestic competitors—has allowed DJI to stake out up to 80 percent of the U.S. market, and permit business users to regularly upgrade to better, yet still affordable drones. But that market domination also explains why U.S. politicians have repeatedly sought to pass legislation hampering DJI’s sales—and help struggling American competitors as they do. Since consumer and business preferences and other market forces have confounded that effort, legislators have sought to sideline’s the firm’s drones by accusing them of leaking data to China.



Elise Stefanik, the former GOP House member and President-elect Donald Trump’s UN representative nominee, has pushed for a ban, claiming it would break the “monopoly Communist Chinese DJI held in the U.S., protect our skies, and build the U.S. drone industrial base.” DJI has repeatedly denied the leaking claims and ties to China’s government, and called attempts to prohibit its UAVs brazen protectionism. Despite the prevailing anti-China sentiments in politics and government opinion, DJI has received considerable support in defending itself from attack.

Widespread use of the company’s UAVs for aerial imagery and data collection in mapping, surveying, security, infrastructure inspection, first responder, and real estate activities make them irreplaceable for many businesses. That has in turn generated much opposition from aerial service providers to various proposed bans. That resistance has only grown stronger as some federal agencies, and several states, have prohibited DJI drones from use in official public work. Stefanik’s “Countering CCP Drones Act” sought to expand those piecemeal bans across the nation by preventing future DJI drone models from using Federal Communications Commission (FCC) assets. With virtually all UAVs needing that ubiquitous infrastructure to transmit flight commands between operators and aircraft, the prohibition would render all new DJI gear to replace aging drones useless. That would leave businesses needing to update their aerial tech with no option but to purchase pricier U.S. alternatives—which critics claim is the real, protectionist objective of the bill. “I am not going to say I won’t love to have U.S. drones, but I don’t see the American drones as anywhere close to the DJI drones in terms of reliability, ease of use, and just the user-friendly software,” Russell Hedrick, a North Carolina farmer who uses the company’s UAVs told the Associated Press. “The U.S. drones are not as good as the DJI ones but cost twice as much.”

Ban opponents have also noted DJI’s own reminders and user tutorials explaining how its drones can be flown to only collect, not transmit data. That information can be downloaded when returned craft are physically connected with computers, eliminating any chance of leakage or interception. Business users have additionally pointed out that even as several U.S. federal agencies including the Treasury, Interior, and Defense departments have backed allegations that DJI UAVs represent a security risk—without providing actual evidence of that—others, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Department of Homeland Security, have continued using them for critical functions rival drones can’t match. Over 6,000 police departments and first responder organizations have similarly stepped up to say the craft are essential to their work. So, does the banless NDAA mean the threat of the DJI prohibition to small aerial service businesses is finally over? Not by a long shot.



For starters, the NDAA includes a new section requiring DJI to fully address and dispel allegations of data leaking during an official risk assessment review. Yet that text doesn’t specify which “appropriate national security agency” can or will conduct the vetting—nor even how that process would be undertaken. That vagueness already has some observers suspecting it’s intended to permit officials to avoid taking action on the controversial topic, and allow the ban to automatically take effect once the one-year deadline expires.