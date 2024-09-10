Could the U.S. Solar Industry Beam Its Way Into Influencing the Election?

Surging solar power companies and their employees in key swing states now enjoy huge benefits from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act–their votes could reflect that satisfaction.

Hot-button issues like immigration, reproductive rights, taxes, and inflation command most voters’ attention in the current, very tight presidential race, but the relatively low-profile solar energy boom in some key swing states could influence who wins the White House in November. A domestic solar trade association recently raised the prospect, linking the sector’s rapid growth to Democrat-sponsored policies credited with fueling business expansion and new jobs in several states crucial to the presidential race.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)–which represents stakeholders in sun-generated power activities–released a report Monday, hailing what it called enormous growth across the sector in the second quarter of 2024. During that three-month period alone, the SEIA said, companies added 9.4 gigawatts of new electric generation capacity to the U.S. solar assets, increasing the nation’s total to over 209 gigawatts–about six percent of its energy consumption. That momentum is expected to carry through to the end of the decade, with production set to more than double to 440 gigawatts by 2029.

Central to that growth, the SEIA noted, was funding and support from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed by the Biden Administration with a narrow Democratic majority in 2022. The IRA has promoted manufacturing photovoltaic panels and other production hardware, increasing domestic output fourfold in two years. It is also forecast to expand the current solar energy infrastructure by an annual average of 4 percent through the end of the decade. That has already resulted in 75 gigawatts of solar energy production being added to the grid since the IRA’s passage, representing a whopping 36 percent of the nation’s total sun-generated energy capacities.

But even though that expansion is impressive, is it really worth mentioning as the country focuses on the looming electoral battle between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris?

Sustainable energy purists would argue yes, with the surge of solar activity marking the success of government policies to increase renewably sourced electrical production from wind and sun generation. The continuation and strengthening of those measures almost certainly depend on Democrats recapturing the White House and taking control of Congress. Also raising the stakes of the election’s outcome are about $390 billion in Energy Department low-interest loans under the IRA that remain untapped by sustainable energy companies. Those and other funds are likely to be scrapped in the event of a GOP win in November, based on recent comments by Trump and his legislative allies that explicitly favor strengthening oil drilling instead.

Moreover, sector observers with an eye to politics also note that some of the biggest winners from the IRA are companies, workers, and communities in critical swing states, notably in the Southwest and South. Those have trended purple in recent elections and delivered some crucial Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.

“The solar and storage industry is turning federal clean energy policies into action by rapidly creating jobs and powering economic growth in all 50 states, particularly in battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia,” said SEIA president Abigail Ross Hopper in a statement, adding Ohio as another big winner. “We are now manufacturing historic amounts of solar energy in America, and soon, we will have enough domestic module production to supply nearly all U.S. demand for years to come.” There are other reasons voters may lend an ear to political arguments surrounding solar energy development.

While China still has a huge lead in photovoltaic panel production and installation around the world, the IRA allowed U.S. businesses to kickstart production that had nearly been abandoned. Though it will take some time to achieve, continuing the recent doubling, even quadrupling of American manufacturing capacities will help reduce the gap with China–which today represents the nation’s biggest economic and diplomatic rival.