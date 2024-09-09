Court Overturns a Betting Ban on U.S. Elections

A ruling against the Consumer Finance TC ban on predictive market company Kalshi adding U.S. election scenarios for investor bets on could make the stakes of November’s races even higher than expected.

Anyone who wants to make a financial wager on the outcome of November’s elections may soon be able to do so–and in the full, legal light of day for the first time in the nation’s history. That’s the expected consequence of a decision by a federal judge in the District of Columbia permitting bets on U.S. political races just eight weeks away–many of which are already ultra-tight matchups whose results will have big stakes even without billions in speculators’ dollars being added to them.

The ruling Friday by Judge Jia Cobb sets the table for predictive market company Kalshi to introduce legal betting on elections as early as this week. The first proposition expected to be offered to investors–perhaps as early as Tuesday–is the either-or question of whether Democrats or Republicans will win control of Congress in November. That initial political scenario may quickly be followed by others in coming weeks. Unless revised, the legal decision will end decades-long prohibitions against gambling on U.S. elections–bans that have driven much of that gaming action to foreign markets where it’s authorized, especially Britain.

What suddenly changed? Judge Cobb’s one-page decision Friday, which sided with Kalshi’s complaint against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Last year, the CFTC denied the New York-based business’s request to allow its customers to take positions–that is, bet–on Congressional outcomes. It wanted to add that to the myriad sports, economic, weather, and even movie review scenarios Kalshi customers can place yes-or-no bets on. Proponents of the activity claim it’s more about generating far more reliable forecasting outcomes than for the thrill of winning relatively small wagers. According to Kalshi and other predictive market boosters, allowing huge crowds to put a bit of skin into the game of predicting diverse event outcomes diminishes the lone person’s tendency to let personal biases taint their outlook. With exclusively hard cash in play, the theory goes, people will use cold, objective reasoning in placing wagers rather than any preferences or wishes. Once that’s spread across thousands or millions of participants, Kalshi argues, prevailing projections wind up being far more reliable reflections of final outcomes.

The CFTC and other opponents to betting on electoral politics don’t take issue with this reasoning. Instead, they fear the risks of even more money flowing into the U.S. political system already awash—and heavily influenced by—huge volumes of cash. That concern formed the basis of the CFTC’s swiftly filed request for a stay of Friday’s ruling until September 22, while the agency studies an appeal.

“At a time when distrust in elections is at an all-time high, even a short listing of (Kalshi’s) contracts… could harm public perception of election integrity and undermine confidence in elections,” the Wall Street Journal quoted the CFTC’s petition–which also noted that Cobb’s laconic ruling offered no indication of the legal justification behind it. “(The CFTC is in) the unenviable position of finding out that it has lost, but without any explanation or reasoning.” The court battle is in some ways counterintuitive. Kalshi was the first–and thus far only–U.S. predictive market company to be cleared by CFTC to operate under the agency’s strict rules that also govern derivatives markets and traders. But last year’s prohibition on the company adding U.S. election scenarios to the wide variety of events on which customers can make bets set Kalshi on a legal collision course with the agency. According to the company, the ban undermines its forecasting activity and also cost it considerable revenues.

The reason? First, U.K. gaming businesses took in over $1.5 billion in bets on the 2020 U.S. presidential elections–something U.S. citizens could only do legally abroad, with Britain as the easiest option.

Since then, meanwhile, Kalshi’s American crypto-based prediction market rival, Polymarket, has increased its monthly trading volumes to $300 million per month. Part of that bump comes from adding U.S. political scenarios like debate outcomes or the prospect of a candidate dropping out of a race into its wider mix–but barring American customers from betting on those under its 2021 accord with the CTFC. That’s a loophole Kalshi decided to close in challenging the CFTC’s 2023 rejection of its request to add politics to its offer. After winning that case Friday, company co-founder and CEO Tarek Mansour indicated it was just the start of something far bigger.

“Election markets are now legal in the United States for the first time in 100 years,” Mansour was quoted by the Journal, which noted Kalshi’s plans to quickly add other political and electoral scenarios to his mix beyond just the control of Congress. “Americans will finally be able to trade the election on a U.S.-regulated market.”

Perhaps, but that’s not going to thrill opponents of “casino capitalism” elements that critics claim have taken over U.S. financial markets. Those actors, detractors say, may now extend their ethos and influence into political forecasting, too. “In these pivotal and fragile political times, the last thing our country needs is for democracy to be undermined further by allowing gambling on elections,” said Stephen Hall, legal director of financial regulation advocacy group Better Markets in a statement. “Gambling on elections will create powerful new incentives for bad actors to interfere with our elections and sway voters outside of the democratic process. The use of AI, ‘deepfakes‘ and social media to manipulate voters and influence election outcomes has already become all too real. Ready access to an election gambling contract such as Kalshi’s will intensify that danger with the promise of quick profits.”

Those returns on political bets might also offset the hundreds of millions of dollars wealthy individuals and organizations are already investing to support the campaigns of candidates they favor–a circle of money that could further increase the cash affecting future U.S. elections. The larger the potential monetary stakes of that grow, meantime, the greater the temptation may be to use murky or underhanded methods of to achieve a desired outcome, and protect one’s wagers.