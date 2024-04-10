Craft Beer Capital Denver Joins U.S. Nonalcoholic Brewing Boom

While overall beer consumption declines across the U.S., greater attention to health means drinkers are fueling a boom in nonalcoholic craft beer sales.

Despite the well documented extent of the craft beer revolution over the past two decades, statistics indicate overall suds consumption in the U.S. is on the decline–with volumes down 2 percent in 2022, and 5 percent through September 2023. Founders of microbreweries, bars, and beverage retailers need not start drowning their sorrows just yet. Sales of nonalcoholic beer are on the rise, as an increasing number of brands find more drinkers who want amber bubbles without the buzz.

Evidence of the expanding allure of nonalcoholic (NA) beer was offered in a report Tuesday by CNBC, detailing Denver’s bubbling enthusiasm for these beverages. Long known as a hub of U.S. craft brewing, Colorado’s capital is now getting noticed for its proliferation of booze-free options. According to CNBC, the number of NA drinks on menus across the city was 55 percent higher in the last quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, with units and volumes sold climbing.

The reason for this nonalcoholic beverage trend is rooted in the echoes of the pandemic. Just as long periods of quarantine and fear fueled record alcohol consumption, Americans are now paying heightened attention to staying healthy and living longer. The overall reduction in alcohol consumption has driven beer sales down to their lowest levels since 1999, according to sector analyst Beer Marketers’ Insights. But not all beers are equal within those changes. Sales of NA varieties surged 19.5 percent in 2022, according to a Nielsen IQ report. That was “worth $328.6 million” in sales, and represented 85.3 percent of the entire nonalcoholic adult beverage market. Other estimates calculate the market’s value at $550 million, and peg compound annual growth rates at 4.5 percent.

That effervescence is not only derived from increasingly popular Dry January and Sober October teetotalling trends. Polls indicate Gen Zers and Millennials are drinking less alcohol and turning more often to NA options. According to the leisure, culture, and lifestyle site InsideHook, recent studies show that while 14 percent of all consumers say they choose non-alcoholic alternatives when out, fully 25 percent of Millennials report doing so.

Those shifting preferences are why Denver’s brewmeisters, taproom owners, and beverage retailers in Denver are joining peers across the U.S. to offer more brands and varieties of NA beer. “At the end of the day, we’re a beer company, but we also understand there’s this desire from consumers to have a product that’s nonalcoholic,” Robert MacEachern, CEO of the Denver Beer Co. told CNBC. ‘With our ethos of being inclusive, we want as many people to enjoy our spaces, so this was a natural extension for us.”

Other brewers said they launched varieties in the surging NA category to compensate for slowing sales of the maturing craft beer market. But Niki Sawni, co-founder of Denver’s Grüvi brewery, said he began producing exclusively NA when he started the business five years ago–staying attuned to the beginning of a significant shift in lifestyle habits. “It was just this realization that there was a gap in the market for when you didn’t want to drink–you were left choosing between sparkling water or pop or something that wasn’t a middle ground to enjoy that didn’t have alcohol, but still allows you to have that sociability,” Sawni said.”(W)e were like, ‘OK, how can we try to make something that was so uncool popular?'”

Denver’s increasing (and somewhat tardy) embrace of the NA parade explains why Colorado is drawing large volumes of development capital for new and existing brands.According to CNBC, it ranked second among all U.S. states last year for nonalcoholic beverage investments.