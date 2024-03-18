Crafts Chain Jo-Ann Files for Bankruptcy Under a Rescue Plan to Take It Private

Though it’s a drastic step for retail or other business owners to consider, executives at crafts and fabric chain Joann filed for bankruptcy on Monday, under a debt reduction deal that will put the publicly traded company under the private ownership of creditors. The move was made amid waning sales after a period of booming activity during the pandemic. It’s expected to allow the company to continue operating much as it has in the past once its debt load has been lightened.

Speculation had been rife that Joann would seek Chapter 11 protection for the time needed to whip the nearly 830-store chain back into form. News of the bankruptcy filing in Delaware dropped Monday morning, with the company saying its deal with creditors will reduce its debt by $505 million. That, the crafts specialist said, will provide it the financial breathing room to tighten and reinvigorate its operations, and “continue to deliver best-in-class product assortments and enhance the customer experience.”

After opening its first store in Cleveland in 1948, Joann gradually expanded its operation across 49 U.S. states, going public in 2021. Its business got a particularly big boost during the pandemic, as people enduring lockdowns or spending more time at home amid social distancing measures dedicated more time and money on crafts. Factors since then have complicated the chain’s operations. Challenges Included were higher interest rates, which increased financing costs on the company’s total debt exceeding $1billion, and which Bloomberg said may be as high as $10 billion. Another negative element was strong inflation, which prompted many customers to cut spending wherever they could–with crafts being an obvious optional expense.

That led to 2023 results showing net sales drops of 8.3 percent to $2.2 billion compared to the prior year, and a gross profit decline of 14.2 percent to just over $1 billion. The downward trending that led up to those had previously provoked the departure of Joann CEO Wade Miqeulon last May.

So how will Joann’s plan allow it to remain what it claims to be the U.S. “category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings?” Its announcement said that will include “approximately $132 million in new financing and related financial accommodations,” which will wipe over $500 million in debt off its books. Its continued in-store and online operations, meanwhile, should allow it to respect it financial liabilities to suppliers, landlords, and other business partners.

Though that deal with creditors will take the Nasdaq-listed company private, the expedited rescue plan is expected to be completed by the end of April. Once it’s over, Joann said, it will “become a private company owned by certain of its lenders and industry parties, and its shares will no longer be listed on Nasdaq or any other national stock exchange.”