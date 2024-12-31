Credit Card Debts and Defaults Rise in Worrying Sign for Economy

Financial service businesses have written off 50 percent more overdue credit card debts in the past year, after exhausted household savings fueled consumer use of plastic.

Despite economic growth continuing at a robust pace and higher year-end shopping activity appearing to have surpassed expectations, the nation’s businesses—especially retailers—are seeing some troubling trends. Delinquencies on credit card debt have increased so significantly that financial companies are now writing off a staggering level of unpaid balances as unrecoverable. That, in turn, suggests a rising number of households—whose consumer spending has been the main driver of continued GDP expansion—may now have exhausted their savings and become over-indebted.

As Inc. has reported over the past year, signs have been multiplying that many Americans who re-established comfortable levels of savings during and after the pandemic have burned through those funds—and now rely increasingly on credit. According to data published in November by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. debt owed on cards rose by $24 billion to a total $1.17 trillion in the third quarter of this year. That record high averaged out to about $1,181 per account holder. While its report noted that recent gains in income had largely outpaced that plastic-driven spending, the New York Fed still warned that “elevated delinquency rates reveal stress for many households.” That concern appeared more urgent after a new report showed credit card companies are giving up on a lot of that debt, deciding that it’s virtually doomed to never be repaid. According to a Financial Times story this week citing statistics from financial sector tracker BankRegData, lenders wrote off a whopping $46 billion in credit card debt during the first nine months of 2024. That not only marked a 50 percent increase over the same period last year, but pushed totals to their highest level since the post-financial crisis recession of 2010. There are plenty of indications that will continue in 2025.

The FT noted that Capital One said its own annualized credit card write-off rate in November rose by almost one point to 6.1 percent, compared with the same month last year. That may well be representative of other lenders, who could be forced to give up on still more delinquent overextended borrowers in coming months. Where does that worry come from? One study by online financial service provider LendingTree found that 36 percent of consumers said they’d taken on additional debt this holiday shopping season—over half of whom had not intended to do so. And despite recent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, 42 percent of those survey respondents said they were paying at least 20 percent in financing charges on top of the principal they owed. And none of that includes newer forms of debt like increasingly popular Buy Now Pay Later options. While those installment programs usually charge little or no interest, they also aren’t typically included in usual banking data—and in some cases can swamp already excessively leveraged consumers when they come due.

That all risks adding up to more bad news for indebted consumers, as well as businesses and the wider economy, which rely on their spending to grow. That’s especially true for lower-earning households, many of which reportedly cut back on holiday purchasing even as higher earners splurged. That divergence appears to reflect a newly divided consumer base that since the pandemic had provided the strong foundation for continued, hearty GDP expansion. “High-income households are fine, but the bottom third of U.S. consumers are tapped out,” Mark Zandi, the head of Moody’s Analytics, told the FT. “Their savings rate right now is zero.”

That’s a huge portion of households relying on little or no cash reserves. It’s even more worrisome as financial companies simply walk away from rising volumes of credit card debt. Also troubling are the numbers of consumers who have grown accustomed to paying for essentials like groceries, rent, and energy bills with credit, after high inflation sapped their purchasing power. To be sure, overextended borrowers—especially those lower-earning households—may already be tightening their belts and doing the hard work of paying off debts so they can eventually rebuild their savings again. That would also be good news for the restaurants, bars, grocery clothing, and consumer goods businesses—as well as the broader economy.