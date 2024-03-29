Customers Must Pay Extra Fees on Cargo Diverted From Baltimore, Ship Companies Say

The city’s port is shut down after the catastrophic bridge collapse. Shipping lines say logistics companies and their business clients will pay any extra charges for cargo sent elsewhere, possibly driving up costs.

Most attention in Baltimore remains focused on locating the four victims of Tuesday’s disastrous collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. At the same time, efforts are gaining speed to mitigate disruption–and costs to businesses–from the port’s closure. Among the potentially expensive consequences for logistics companies and their clients are the hefty container charges imposed by ports now receiving formerly Baltimore-bound ships.

In addition to responding to the human tragedy of the bridge collapse, efforts are underway to avoid costly supply chain disruptions for logistics companies and their manufacturing and retail clients. Much depends on where freight vessels headed to Baltimore will be diverted, and finding available ground transport to haul stranded goods to their final destinations. The financial stakes have increased in the past 48 hours, as maritime cargo companies warned customers that they’ll be on the hook for any fees levied by ports where ships have been re-directed.

“Shipments currently in transit will be redirected to an alternate port, where they will be made available for pick-up, and COSCO SHIPPING’s bill of lading will be concluded,” maritime transport company COSCO said this week, warning clients it will neither organize further transport nor pay local storage expenses at those destinations. Other major sector companies have done the same. The exception has been Maersk, which chartered the Dali container ship that struck the bridge. That cost-shifting measure means logistics companies and businesses handling their own importing need to act fast to get their diverted cargo moving before it starts generating additional costs.

Central to those are detention and demurrage (D&D) fees that kick in after a pre-negotiated grace period following a ship’s arrival to port has passed. Demurrage is charged for the use of containers inside the shipping terminal, while detention covers their absence outside during transport to final destinations and their return.

Though virtually free until not long ago, charges for container use have become maritime hauling’s version of airlines’ checked baggage cash cow. Those fees have increased from a global average of $586 per day in 2020 to $664 in 2022, according to logistics data service company xChange. They’ve risen since then. That is why logistics intermediaries are scrambling to find out where Baltimore-bound ships will be re-directed, and arrange for containers to get moving to customers as fast and cheaply as possible.

“It’s a scramble because each of those containers has now a new journey to clear customs,” Ryan Petersen, CEO of supply chain management company Flexport told CNBC, noting his team was working to reroute about 800 shipping containers headed for Baltimore. “You’ve got to get a different truck to pick it up at a different port. It creates a whole lot of downstream work.”

That effort will be larger still, given the increased role Baltimore has played in companies relocating their vehicle, clothing, electronics, consumer goods, and other supply chains closer to East Coast clients. John Deere, Stellantis, Home Depot, Under Armour, and Volkswagen were among the affected importers who met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Thursday to discuss the port’s closure–which may be a long one. According to the Associated Press, reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge could run from 18 months to several years, and cost somewhere between $400 million and $800 million. Ben Schafer, an engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, said even those estimates may be wishful thinking, given the enormity of the task.

“The lead time on air conditioning equipment right now for a home renovation is like 16 months, right?” Schafer said–presumably referring to a supply chain that doesn’t rely on Baltimore’s port. “So it’s like you’re telling me they’re going to build a whole bridge in two years? I want it to be true, but I think empirically it doesn’t feel right to me.”

If his instincts are correct, regional ports including Charleston, Savannah, Brunswick, Virginia, Philadelphia, and New York/New Jersey that are moving to pick up the slack of Baltimore’s closure may be in for a long period of increased traffic. Initially at least, their greater distances will also generate extra ground transport costs, and likely add to the D&D charges for importers. Given the exceptional circumstances involved, vice president of drayage and intermodal at ITS Logistics Paul Brashier says negotiations are under way to get ports to cut freight forwarders and their business customers a break on any additional D&D expenses.