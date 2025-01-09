Deadly Fires Devastate Los Angeles Residents and Businesses as Blazes Rage for a Third Day

A fourth fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday as three other wildfires burned through nearly 30,000 acres, displacing 130,000 residents and businesses.

A man watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a windstorm on January 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images

The crisis gripping metropolitan Los Angeles worsened Wednesday, as challenges in fighting three wildfires ravaging sections of the city grew larger still after an additional blaze broke out in the central Hollywood Hills neighborhood. As the increasingly grim situation enters its third day Thursday, flames have already consumed over 27,000 acres, killed five people, and forced at least 130,000 others to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Even as firefighters battled the first three fires that broke out Tuesday, reports came in late Wednesday afternoon that another blaze had begun in the Hollywood Hills. The area is home to the famous Hollywood sign, as well as Hollywood Boulevard and Mulholland Drive—all of which are in the path of the wildfire burning south from Runyon Canyon. Farther down lie many of the neighborhood’s cinematic landmarks. Residents of posh Hollywood Hills were ordered to evacuate the entire zone of what’s being called the Sunset Fire, which led to traffic jams that forced some people to abandon their cars and continue on foot. That mirrored scenes witnessed on Tuesday, when 100,000 home and business owners were instructed to clear the even ritzier Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where the largest of the fires first broke out earlier that day.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Over 17,230 acres of its hilly properties overlooking the Pacific Ocean have been destroyed so far. Included in those are historic structures, and some of the myriad small businesses that serve communities nestled between Santa Monica and Malibu. “Because the destruction is so massive, I can’t imagine how long a rebuild is going to take,” actress and former Palisades resident Candace Cameron Bure told Fox News. “And who knows (if) small businesses will ever be able to recover or rebuild, depending on what their insurance claims are and all that kind of stuff.” Fanned by Santa Ana winds blowing from 60 to 100 mph, all four fires raged entirely out of containment heading into Thursday. The disaster has left more than 400,000 homes and businesses without power across Los Angeles and the surrounding region. Initial damage estimates have risen quickly to $50 billion, with figures likely to increase as the fires spread.

It’s unknown whether properties of any of the many A-list celebrities and other public figures who own houses in the area were among those already destroyed in Pacific Palisades, where median home prices are nearly $3.5 million, according to Zillow. Several historical structures in the Sunset Fire zone are being threatened by the flames, including the Getty Villa and several other buildings in or around Will Rogers State Park. Among those lost was the eponymous humorist’s former ranch home, whose chimneys were the only remnants left standing. Local companies including the Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio, Malibu Feed Bin horse and livestock supply store, and popular Reel Inn seafood restaurant were amid businesses claimed by the flames. Hundreds of their entrepreneur-owners joined residents of all four fire zones in obeying evacuation orders as fires rapidly advanced.

The website Eater published a tally of dozens of restaurants closed by the fires, and a smaller, grimmer list of eateries that were destroyed in the blazes. The oceanfront icon Moonshadows was another casualty of the Palisades Fire, while in the Altadena neighborhood, Rancho Bar, Side Pie, and Fox’s were listed as consumed by flames. “Our biggest concern at the moment is taking care of our employees—that’s our first plan,” Teddy Leonard, who co-owns the destroyed Reel Inn with husband Andy, told NBC news. “The second plan is to work with the state parks to rebuild the restaurant. And thirdly—or maybe this is our next plan—is to see if we have a home to go back to.” The flames jumped the highway to their coastal restaurant so fast that the Leonards were stunned to find the business already ablaze as they hustled the manager out. They’re now two of the thousands of evacuated residents living in packed Los Angeles hotel rooms, or in local Airbnb lodgings. The short-term rental platform is one of several local and national businesses stepping up to help victims.

Airbnb has responded to the urgency of finding emergency lodgings for displaced residents in partnership with local nonprofit 211 LA, and is providing “free, temporary housing” to fire victims. It’s funding that assistance using its own finances, as well as discounts offered by property owners to help during the crisis. Also assisting is Planet Fitness, whose gyms are open to fire evacuees who need to shower, find a place to rest and recover, or recharge phones and laptops. Local entrepreneurs are lending a hand too. East Pasadena canine care company Dogtopia is reportedly providing treatment and boarding to dogs who’ve been displaced with their families. Meanwhile, the volunteer-staffed All Power Books business located between downtown L.A. and Santa Monica is acting as an assistance and supply drop-off center, and offering temporary shelter for fire victims seeking it.