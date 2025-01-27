Defying Trump’s Offensive, Leading Companies Renew DEI Commitments

Even before President Donald Trump issued executive orders last week prohibiting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices by government agencies—and vowed to extend the ban to federal contractors—the ranks of companies dropping those policies under pressure from conservative groups continued to swell. But even as Trump seeks to take that anti-DEI fight into the private sector, many businesses are making it clear they won’t be knuckling under so easily.

While recent efforts by Costco are the most prominent instance of sticking with DEI policies and practices, the Seattle area-headquartered wholesale buying club is not alone. It promises to be a drawn-out fight. As he promised during his campaign, Trump moved quickly to prohibit not just DEI programs operated by government agencies, but decades-old equal opportunity rules as well. Those efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in public and private workplaces have been attacked by conservatives for years. But those offensives have grown in intensity since a June 2023 Supreme Court ruling that banned racial, gender, or other demographic considerations in college admissions procedures. Since then, both lawsuits and social media campaigns have proliferated, seeking to force companies to abandon what detractors decry as “woke” policies in business. As a result, McDonald’s, Ford, Boeing, Walmart, Amazon, Meta, and just last week Target—among many others—partially or fully abandoned their DEI programs. Trump’s executive orders make it clear he wants to broaden his diversity purge campaign even more.

To start, Trump ordered all federal employees to inform superiors about any staffers who might not be complying in word or spirit with his anti-DEI order—an official snitch policy with strong historical echoes of many authoritarian regimes. Shifting his gaze to entirely private businesses, meanwhile, Trump also demanded “each agency shall identify up to nine potential civil compliance investigations of publicly traded corporations, large nonprofit corporations or associations, foundations with assets of $500 million or more.” The objective, the decree said, is to “to encourage the private sector to end illegal DEI discrimination and preferences and comply with all federal civil-rights laws,” and when that doesn’t occur, pursue “(l)itigation that would be potentially appropriate for federal lawsuits.” The strategy seems obvious: Identify a limited number of businesses to sue for their diversity and equality practices, and in doing so coerce a far greater number to renounce their own policies to avoid similar trouble. But if that chilling attempt to force controversial federal practices on private companies may have drawn sighs of relief from corporations that already folded on DEI, others that continue standing by those practices are making it clear they don’t plan to bend as well.

There are countless small and medium-size businesses that have maintained and pursued their equality and diversity programs in principled anonymity. Now, many of the nation’s largest corporations are stepping up to publicly restate their DEI commitments in ways modest companies can’t. Those include Microsoft, Apple, Pinterest, Adobe, McKinsey, Delta, Nike, JPMorgan Chase, and others that have dug in even harder in the face of rising hostility. Also among those companies is Costco, whose shareholders last week voted down an effort by a conservative think tank, the National Center for Public Policy Research, to force a reevaluation and abandonment of the chain’s DEI policies. Despite unionized Costco employees having just days before approved a strike motion over a new contract, fully 98 percent of the company’s stockholders backed the board’s rejection of the anti-diversity motion—clearly stating the beneficial program wasn’t negotiable under threats of lawsuits or shifting political winds. “Our efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion follow our code of ethics,” the Costco board said in a statement. “For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion—having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity, and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed.”