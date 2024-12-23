DEI Advocates Say Current Attacks Create Opportunity to Fix Flawed Strategies

Though several large companies have renounced DEI programs under pressure from activists, experts say most businesses should respond by fixing imperfectly executed policies, not abandoning their initial objectives.

After diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) policies swept across the U.S. as businesses drew lessons from the 2020 murder of George Floyd, those practices came under intense criticism in 2024. In response to pressure campaigns by conservative activists, companies including Boeing, Ford, Lowe’s, Caterpillar, and Walmart stepped back from or entirely scrapped their programs on behalf of people from underrepresented communities. In response to that corporate backtracking, some experts and supporters of DEI say attacks by critics should instead be used to correct genuine mistakes in the application of many inclusion strategies.

That counterintuitive reaction to the ongoing push by conservative groups to eradicate DEI in business was the focus of a Sunday Wall Street Journal report. It solicited reactions from several experts and architects of efforts to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace—many of whom aired similar criticisms of current approaches. Top among those was that amid the general rush by companies to establish policies promoting underrepresented employees, many managers became distracted from the underlying goals of increased equality of opportunity. As a result, many focused on introducing what became just another corporate initiative. That meant that in practice, many DEI programs seeking to do the right thing drifted off target, using established business methods to address deep-rooted societal problems that really needed new approaches. “Like ‘innovation,’ ‘sustainability’ and other business principles-turned-corporate fads, DEI piled on some of workers’ least favorite things: extra consultants, more awkward human-resources sessions, and new chiefs with lofty titles and fuzzy mandates,” the paper wrote, noting the intentions remained noble even if outcomes fell short. “Those pledges companies made to fill certain percentages of leadership roles with women and people of color? Besides being legally risky, the goals seldom materialized.”

Frank Dobbin, a Harvard sociologist and expert on affirmative action policies and their DEI successors, said execution often got off track when problems were approached from the wrong direction. For example, Dobbin noted that tests given to employees often tried to catch them out in displays of unconscious bias—or gave the impression of seeking to trip them up that way. As a result, rather than participants understanding about the different kinds of conditioning that create biases—and using that insight as their first step toward changing them—Dobbin said people often felt tricked and humiliated. “They tend to walk away from it thinking they’ve been accused of something they’re not really guilty of, which is the whole history of the United States when it comes to race and gender,” Dobbin told the Journal. “It really pisses people off.”

At the same time, employees from underrepresented communities were often left feeling they were being treated to improved opportunities that they said should have been available decades, if not centuries, earlier. So, despite most managers and staff supporting DEI initiatives, the policies and practices generated many negative reactions among the positive ones. Ironically, those clashing responses arose from something that some DEI experts say conservative opponents are now attacking in a very different way: their appropriateness as business policy. According to Uber’s former head of diversity, Bo Young Lee, many corporate DEI strategies and measures were often socially motivated instead of being grounded in a company’s business. But in contrast to arguments by diversity opponents that equality programs have no role in the workplace at all, Lee says they can and should be focused on promoting the best people—regardless of background or differences—capable of driving a company’s success.

Moreover, Lee said she doesn’t care what the motivation is for people making those best qualitative staffing choices. Those, she argued, should be made irrespective of demographic or quota considerations, not based on them. Instead, the main objective should be making DEI choices that strive to advance company business objectives more effectively, with the purity of an individual manager’s commitment to underlying policies almost being immaterial. “Somebody once came to me and said, ‘So-and-so acts like an ally, but they’re really just trying to get brownie points,’” Lee told the Journal, which said her critical thinking on DEI led her and Uber to part ways last year. “I go, ‘I don’t care why they say yes. I only care that I can get them to do the right thing, whether they truly believe it or not.’” But despite by a growing list of companies responding to pressure campaigns by renouncing diversity and inclusion policies, some DEI proponents think most U.S. businesses will react by adjusting or correcting their strategies, not abandoning them.