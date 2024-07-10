Despite Real Estate Debt Crisis, Small Businesses See No Rent Relief

The expectation that high vacancy rates would prompt landlords to lower rents for business tenants hasn’t panned out. Instead, small-company occupancy costs have actually increased proportionally.

Growing tensions within the nation’s commercial real estate (CRE) sector are producing odd results in the market. Landlords face record-high vacancies, so logically business tenants should see some benefits in the form of lower rents as property owners try to fill their spaces. But for the moment at least, rates for offices haven’t dropped as expected amid the turmoil–and occupancy expenses are actually rising as a share of small companies’ total costs.

That counterintuitive swelling of business rents as a percentage of expenses comes as the owners of CRE across the U.S. face the so-called “Wall of Debt” crisis. That‘s the grim term for nearly $1 trillion of the total $4.7 trillion in outstanding CRE loans coming due in the U.S. this year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. That’s less than half of the total $2.2 trillion slated to mature by 2028. And even as those reimbursement dates near, growing numbers of building owners are already late or defaulting on payments, due in large part to record-high vacancy rates generated by pandemic-era work from home practices becoming permanent.

According to a Moody’s Analytics report last week on second quarter CRE activity, “the office sector set a new vacancy record at 20.1%, up from 19.8% in the prior quarter and breaking the 20% barrier for the first time in history.” That translates into an average one-fifth drop in landlord incomes, constraining borrowers’ ability to repay banks, and a subsequent rise in delinquency rates. Based on those increases, Fitch Ratings now expects CRE defaults to rise to 8.4 percent this year–surpassing levels reached during the 2008 financial crisis. It gets worse. Moody’s added that the ongoing impact of work from home practices becoming permanent are expected to drive office vacancies to a peak of around 24 percent nationally by early 2026. That, Realty Today, estimated, “could mean a loss of revenue of between $8 billion and $10 billion” for CRE landlords–and bankers ready to collect on trillions in maturing loans.

With a rising number of building owners already walking away from under-occupied properties considered hopelessly under water, many observers expected companies renting office and other business space to come out as winners. After all, wouldn’t supply-and-demand logic lead founders or their managers to seek lower rents from cash-strapped landlords–who, desperate to retain as many tenants as possible, would agree?

One might think so, but thus far, owners who haven’t given up on their buildings yet are holding firm on rental rates. According to CRE data company CommercialEdge, average U.S. commercial rent prices in May were down a mere 1.7 percent in year-on-year terms. Fluctuations over the past 12 months have involved both decreases and rises largely cancelling each other out, confounding the hopes of business tenants to lower their occupancy costs. And in some cases, those expenses have gotten even heavier.

According to a recent Bank of America report, sharp rent rises in several Western cities have generated significant CRE inflation generally. The bank’s analysis of business clients’ accounts indicated “the average monthly share of rent in total payments through May is 9.1 (percent), up significantly from the 2019 average of 5.9 (percent).” It’s unclear how huge hikes in certain places–Las Vegas rates are now double the national average, for example–translated into occupancy becoming a larger percentage of overall expenses to companies in other regions as well. Yet BofA research says that’s what has happened.

The bank said those outlays, in addition to recent hikes in labor and other costs, meant among companies it scrutinized, “rent delinquency reached a new three-year high in May, with nearly half of those 4,000 small business owners polled saying they are unable to pay rent in full and on-time.” So much for CRE’s “Wall of Debt” crisis also presenting a major opportunity to small businesses trying to save on rent.

How do experts explain that unexpected outcome? According to CommercialEdge director, Peter Kolaczynski, CRE building owners and creditor banks know their margin for refinancing maneuvers is thin to none. Sustained high interest rates mean the industry’s past practice of “extend and pretend” deals to stave off default is now too expensive.

As a result, Kolaczynski says, sector actors are accepting hard facts about having to sell properties headed for default at significant discounts, and are trying to limit their losses as much as possible. At the same time, they’re taking a hard line in other areas still in their control until the crisis passes–including rent. “With this idea of ‘acceptance’, we would also expect more creativity and ingenuity on how to handle this glut of space as the industry recognizes we are still in the early phases of what is likely to be a multi-decade reshuffling,” Kolaczynski said.