Disney Hack Highlights New Hazard: Slack Attacks

When hackers aren’t creating emergencies for companies through data theft and ransom demands, they’re forcing them to worry about the proliferation of new tech vulnerabilities. Recent attacks are making those concerns spike again, reinforcing the message that businesses of all sizes and activities need to remain vigilant.

The most recent pressing threat came from the actions of a shadowy group claiming it had stolen enormous amounts of data from entertainment giant Disney. The huge 1.1 terabyte store of hijacked company data was only the first reason for alarm. The arguably larger cause for worry was the hackers’ ability to access to the Slack messaging and file sharing system used by millions of businesses daily–further broadening the potential points of entry to internal corporate communications.

In addition to making billions of real-time exchanges of often confidential information on the Salesforce-owned service, Slack also archives months of data that now appear vulnerable to hackers intruding on the platform’s client accounts. In Disney’s case, a group calling itself Nullbulge penetrated the company’s nearly 10,000 Slack channels. After first posting social media teasers boasting about its feat, Nullbulge later uploaded confidential Disney documents about theme parks and other activities to prove it had the goods. Last week it abruptly made the entire stolen trove available in a BreachForum dump.

Information in those exchanges included IT development plans, recruitment candidates, movie and TV projects, coding work, and according to the Wall Street Journal, even “photos of employees’ dogs.” And why did the group upload its haul rather than make the usual extortion demand?

Nullbulge, which is reportedly based in Russia, is an outlier in the growing world of ransom-seeking cyber criminals. It describes itself as a “hacktivist” group seeking to punish companies that it claims abuse the work and copyright of artists–especially those using artificial intelligence, computer generated imagery, and other cutting-edge tech to do so. That placed Disney at the top of its list of accused corporate offenders. Its objective, therefore, was not to obtain payment from the Magic Kingdom for the return of the data, but instead to provide the rest of the world an inside look at how the company works. Most businesses using Slack don’t venture anywhere near the tech-meets-art concerns that were central to last year’s strikes by the Screen Actors Guild–and the motive of Nullbulge’s theft. Yet the ease with which the group vacuumed up vast amounts of Disney data once it gained access to Slack through a company employee is a cause of concern for all businesses using the platform.

That’s particularly true following a reminder in a recent Wired report that “(s)ecurity researchers have long warned about corporate Slack accounts as a treasure trove for attackers if compromised.”

Even as those concerns about that ubiquitous business communication tool arose, the fallout from a more classic data ransom attack continued to yield troubling news. According to reports, the nearly three-week-long ransomware lockdown of data management and transaction services company CDK Global will likely cost its15,000 U.S. auto dealer clients over $1 billion in thwarted business. According to the Michigan consultancy Anderson Economic Group, income lost to sales, repairs and other activity prevented during the June 19 to July 5 hacking outage amounted to $1.02 billion–despite CDK having reportedly paid $25 million on June 21 to regain access to its system. As such it provided a reminder of the huge losses hackers can inflict, and underscores what experts call the futility of victimized businesses agreeing to pay up to get their networks back.

Those revelations, combined with word of Disney’s Slack attack, add another layer of consternation for businesses worried about online criminals. It’s generally accepted that cyber strikes can come from pretty much anywhere, with no assurance that resulting crises will end when ransoms are paid–if they’re even sought.