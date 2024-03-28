Does Your Small Business Need to Advertise on Truth Social? This Ad Expert Says No

Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell says it’s unlikely Donald Trump’s Truth Social can be a useful advertising tool for businesses.

As small businesses that rely on social media advertising watch what happens with congressional efforts to force the sale–or closure–of TikTok’s U.S. operation, should they start shifting their social media marketing to former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform? The countless headlines detailing the buoyant share price of its holding company after its Wall Street introduction suggest it’s all the rage, but an advertising expert thinks a rush of nervous companies to the newly public platform is both unlikely and unadvisable.

Communications and marketing veteran executive Martin Sorrell on Wednesday poured cold water on the benefits of heading to Truth Social, regardless of its stock’s rise. Sorrell, the founder and former CEO of the WPP group, an advertising colossus made from merging agencies that include storied firms like Young & Rubicam and J. Walter Thompson–didn’t give his thumbs-down based on political differences with the ex-president. Instead, Sorrell said Truth Social simply doesn’t provide any indicators that small or big companies moving their marketing objectives to it would be worthwhile.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“It’s a bit unfathomable,” the 79-year-old Brit said in response to questions from CNBC about whether businesses worried about TikTok’s future–and already fleeing Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter–would switch their activities to Truth Social. “What are the revenues there?” Why is Sorrell a bottom-line skeptic of Truth Social after Wall Street investors sent the stock price of its Trump Media & Technology Group holding company soaring since its Tuesday market debut? For starters, what little is known about Truth Social’s business isn’t likely to send companies flocking to it for marketing purposes.

Filings with regulators ahead of its holding’s stock floatation indicate the company lost over $50 million in 2022–the year Truth Social was launched. It also lists $10.6 million in losses on $3.4 million in revenue through September 2023. Yet based on the numbers generated by this week’s Wall Street introduction, says news site Semafor’s Liz Hoffman, “investors expect $600 million in earnings over the coming year.”

Sorrell clearly thinks that’s unlikely for Truth Social, which may be one reason the platform isn’t providing new user figures, ad impressions, or per-subscriber revenue breakdowns. Meanwhile, with income at X plummeting as advertisers flee the site’s controversies, most spawned by its volatile and erratic owner–and conservative social media platforms like Rumble and Parler flatlining–Sorrell doesn’t see how Truth Social could do much better. In fact, the current executive chair of digital marketing firm S4 Capital isn’t sure that even most profit-turning social media provide significant free or paid advertising value to businesses marketing on them–with one exception.

“TikTok is the only one that has really broken through,” Sorrel said, calculating the site generated about 20 percent of the $90 billion in ad revenue owner Bytedance earned in 2023. “The social platforms, from an advertising point of view, are not big advertising features.”

Don’t tell Wall Street that. Since Truth Social’s holding company, Trump Media & Technology Group, went public Tuesday in a special purpose acquisition merger, share prices surged by over 50 percent before settling to closing gains of 16 percent. In ending 14 percent higher Wednesday, the newly public company boasted a market cap of around $8 billion, valuing the 58 percent stake owned by the presumptive 2024 GOP candidate for the White House at around $4.6 billion.

Sorrell–famous throughout the advertising world for the Trump-esque strength of his opinions and directness in voicing them–was more stupefied than impressed by Wall Street’s welcome of the newly public company, saying it “sort of defies reality.”