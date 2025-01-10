DOGE’s Anti-Regulatory Offensive May Have Merit but Mistakes Its Target

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that President-elect Donald Trump has promised to create is already generating equal numbers of fans and detractors. Its mission of slashing federal spending—and the number of agencies receiving those funds—evokes strong reactions. But its other objective, eliminating thousands of existing regulations that cost business billions, may enjoy a more broadly positive response. But while hacking away that jungle of red tape may often be merited and welcome, it won’t remedy the dysfunctional aspects of an increasingly moribund Congress that was mostly responsible for the bureaucratic morass.

Led by billionaire Trump supporters Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE is intended to go beyond the dream of Reagan-era conservatives to "shrink government to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub." On the one hand, Musk has said he hopes to claw back up to $2 trillion in spending from the current $6.8 trillion federal budget. Meanwhile, as they look to radically reduce or entirely eliminate agencies, the pair will also seek to initiate what Musk once described as "a garbage collection process for rules and regulations … (that's) essential, or civilization comes grinding to a halt." Without that, he said with his trademark excess, increasingly restrictive directives will keep compiling until "eventually everything will be illegal."

It’s unlikely many non-Trump voters will ever fully endorse the DOGE bros’ thinking or objectives. But there’s an argument to be made that their anti-regulation campaign may be more substantive than an ideological crusade by two self-interested billionaires seeking looser rules for their businesses. As The Washington Post noted Thursday, recently created regulations are costing U.S. companies billions to implement. It cited three different sets of rules issued since September that are expected to generate nearly $44 billion in compliancy expenses. Other directives adopted under the Biden presidency will cost $1.8 trillion, about half of the $900 billion of those adopted by the Obama administration. Even regulation-hating Trump passed what the Post said were rules that generated $115 billion in compliance costs.

Many of those new restrictions, moreover, were added atop layers of previous rules that ate into U.S. business profits. Both a housecleaning and vetting of regulations to ensure they’re still appropriate and effective is probably a good idea.



So does that mean progressives are mostly opposing DOGE in a knee-jerk manner, without having any substantial criticisms to back that up? Perhaps in some cases—but probably not to the degree Musk and Ramaswamy contend in their own reflexive retort.



For starters, the spirit of DOGE clearly draws deeply from the previously mentioned Reagan-era lionization of small government, low taxes, and minimal regulation—all considered virtues unto themselves. That mindset, and recent social media comments, suggest that the duo of DOGE leaders and its backers may not factor in the enormous savings many regulations generate, which in many cases outweigh their costs. As the Post noted, rules that prevent what otherwise would have been damage to the environment, consumers, workers, and competition tend to mechanically preempt the even more expensive remedies that would have been necessary to address and repair those negative effects. Meanwhile, Ramaswamy’s contention that the Biden administration marked a surge of the general trend of U.S. governments to “(r)egulate now, ask questions later” is also open to debate.

According to the Post, the number of federal rules that had “an effect on the economy of at least $100 million a year … was flat from the 1980s through the 2000s, under both Republicans and Democrats.” And many of those measures and subsequent ones merely responded to concerns voters of both parties wanted addressed. “It’s easy to castigate regulations in the abstract, but they often respond to very real concerns,” Nicholas Bagley, an administrative law expert at the University of Michigan, told the paper. “We have a lot of regulations because there are a lot of demands for regulations.” The other legitimate criticism of DOGE—which has reportedly already hired 50 staffers to, ironically, target federal staffing cuts—is its focus on how government agencies regulate, not why they’ve been forced to do so.

For much of the past century, and especially since the 1980s, federal agencies have had to step up and interpret gray areas in shoddily written laws passed by Congress seeking to address public concerns—many involving businesses and the economy. Indeed, legal challenges to those regulations only began multiplying after a Supreme Court ruling last June overturned the 1980s-era Chevron doctrine. For decades, that had required lower-level judges to defer to the authority of federal agencies when their directives were being attacked. Since then, opponents have won cases arguing that rulemaking itself represents unconstitutional overreach, and is therefore illegal. If federal agencies aren’t allowed to do that any longer, regulatory responsibility is again thrust back in the lap of a divided, frequently dysfunctional Congress. Yet legislators are now accustomed to producing the fewest laws they can get away with. And those they do are sometimes so sloppily conceived that regulators are forced to interpret them during application.

Chicken, meet regulatory egg. Ramaswamy and Musk haven’t offered any fix for that daunting and far deeper problem. Meanwhile, some DOGE skeptics point out its existence and objective of culling federal agencies also represent constitutional overreach. “(H)ere’s the legal deal: It is Congress that creates federal agencies pursuant to its Article I legislative power—not presidents nor private citizens, even if they happen to be the president-elect,” wrote editorialist Kimberly Wehle on the political news site The Hill. She argued that DOGE is unauthorized to shrink, eliminate, or do anything else to its stated targets without congressional approval.