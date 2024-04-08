As Boeing Seeks New Leader, Plane Incidents Continue

As the struggling aircraft maker looks for a CEO to end its slide, its planes keep having trouble. Observers think Boeing executive Stephanie Pope may possibly be an ideal candidate to end the turbulence.

A view of the fuselage and one of the engines of a Boeing 777-9 jetliner during the 2023 Dubai Airshow.. Photo: Getty Images

Disturbing incidents continue plaguing Boeing aircraft, as another troubling midair incident Sunday prompted a new investigation. As the company remains subject to intensive outside scrutiny, its board and senior managers continue to press on with deliberations that may determine the century-old company’s future: picking a CEO capable of pulling it out of its nosedive.

Sunday’s headlines trumpeted the latest of Boeing’s woes after the covering of an engine on one of its 737 Max aircraft detached and struck a wing flap during takeoff from Denver. The Southwest Airlines flight to Houston returned to the airport safely. But the flyaway cowling was another alarming instance raising serious questions about the quality of Boeing’s aircraft production. The growing list of problems this year began with the January 5 blowout of a side panel on a 737 Max flown by Alaska Airlines. While no one was injured in that dramatic event, Boeing has been scrutinized by airlines, passengers, government regulators, and business leaders worldwide as parts of its jets keep falling off, freezing up, or bursting into flames.

While responding to the string of immediate crises has taxed Boeing’s remaining senior leadership, its executives must also remain focused on selecting the successor to CEO Dave Calhoun, who’s leaving at the end of 2024. Two major points influencing the ultimate choice are still under debate by industry observers and Boeing employees. The first is whether the new top official should come from within the company, or whether an outsider is needed. Meanwhile, there’s disagreement on whether the candidate should be chosen for their management experience, or have an aviation engineering background to better understand the technical side of Boeing’s business.

If the company’s board ultimately decides for a compromise between those criteria, Stephanie Pope may be the odds-on favorite for the role.

That is the impression offered by a Saturday Wall Street Journal profile of Pope, a 30-year Boeing veteran who in December was named the company’s chief operating officer. While that appeared to position Pope as Calhoun’s heir apparent, the systemic production malfunctions and safety failures laid bare by the January 5 Alaska Airlines incident have cast a cloud over his entire legacy at the company–and also tainted the reputations of many senior executives. Despite that association, Pope’s presence in Calhoun’s management team hasn’t undermined her continued advance. In revealing the current CEO’s departure March 26, Boeing concurrently said commercial airline unit CEO Stan Deal would step down–an unsurprising dismissal following the Alaska Airlines accident. Boeing then added his job running what’s arguably the heart and soul of its manufacturing operations to Pope’s list of duties, a plum position that highlights the urgency of eradicating safety failings and controversies.

If selected as CEO, Pope, 51, certainly won’t satisfy observers wanting an outsider or engineer to oversee the production and safety rehaul Boeing needs. But she may be the company’s best chance of orchestrating that complete makeover while still in full production mode.

In the Journal’s telling, Pope is “a third-generation aerospace employee” who joined McDonnell Douglas in 1994 three years before its merger with Boeing. An accounting major and MBA holder, she previously held a range of managerial and finance jobs–that latter detail being displeasing to critics who say Boeing’s long fixation on profits and shareholder payouts came at the expense of safety. But Pope also boasts management experience that has helped her get familiar with the people and processes at Boeing, which in turn enables her to know to whom and how she can turn to get things done most effectively and quickly.

Meanwhile, her previous experience running the Boeing unit that supplies parts and services to both commercial and military customers has given her a better grasp of the technical side of the business than a mere number cruncher would have.

“It’s almost impossible for people outside of this company to really grasp the vast scope and complexity of our vehicles,” Boeing chief engineer Howard McKenzie told the Journal. “She is at home in the technical space.” It also doesn’t hurt her chances that, under Pope’s direction, the parts and services division “was the only one of Boeing’s three business units to turn a profit last year,” the paper noted.

So if her comfort with the technical side, familiarity with the workforce, and intimate knowledge of Boeing’s business and manufacturing processes are points in her favor, what about the observers who still insist the next CEO should be an engineer?