Dynamic Pricing Keeps Spreading, Despite Protest From Wendy’s Customers

Restaurants and retailers across the U.S. take a page from airlines and continue to adopt dynamic and variable pricing for goods and services.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s got a heaping helping of blowback last month from angry customers reacting to its plans to test dynamic pricing–an irate reaction that led to the company doing a bit of strategic backtracking. Despite the headline-grabbing hostility from inflation-weary consumers, reports say dynamic and surge pricing methods are widely used in many sectors–including food and retail–and businesses that use those models won’t be abandoning them any time soon.

People have gotten used to surge pricing in industries like travel, where airlines and hotels increase fees during peak periods and on weekends. Nobody likes that, but the practice has become standard–as it has for other businesses like ride-sharing apps, which also use the income-boosting method during high-demand periods. But with the vocal opposition to news that Wendy’s was planning changeable pricing for some menu items at different times of the day, motivated customers made it clear they thought common or essential purchases like food were considered out of bounds.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

They need to redraw their foul lines: The method is already being used by countless eateries, grocers, retailers, and other businesses across the U.S. every day, the Wall Street Journal explained in a weekend report. Companies not yet using it might consider at least trying, too. Examples of the spread of dynamic pricing were described by operators of independent restaurants and modest-sized chains who have embraced the tech-driven pricing technique, “as the industry looks for ways to boost sales and increase profits” after years of rising food and labor costs.

How does it work? A pulled-pork sandwich from San Diego’s Cali BBQ, for example, cost $18 on a Saturday night compared to $12 on weekday afternoons. But don’t expect owner Shawn Walchef to apologize for the squeeze-them-when-they’re-hungry technique. It reportedly added $1,500 to his four-restaurant chain’s monthly income of $30,000 for food deliveries.

“That’s very meaningful for a small business,” Walchef told the Journal. “I recommend it to every restaurant owner.” Many other eateries are already taking his advice–particularly as specialized apps like Juicer and Tock automate the work of adjusting online order prices during peak or slower activity periods. The Journal says upscale street-food chain Bartaco reports “sales made through apps has been up 4 (percent) to 6 (percent) every month” since it began using the sliding scale, without any complaints from customers.

Juicer co-founder Drew Patterson said an effective way of acclimating clients to the average 15 percent price fluctuations between surge and down periods is by reminding people what feel like good deals when activity slows. “You need to make it clear that prices go up and they go down,” Patterson told the paper.

Indeed, in a 2021 article on dynamic pricing, McKinsey urged smaller businesses adopting the technique to stress its upside of offering lower-cost advantages to buyers who wait to purchase at opportune times. The consulting giant also recommended avoiding pricing shifts on big ticket goods like TVs or computers, and focusing on items where demand or production factors justify adjustments. That reasoning works for a late Saturday night pizza delivered by Uber Eats, less so for a bottle of shampoo. But as Wendy’s learned, there’s a real risk of negative customer reaction–especially when out-of-home food prices in January were 30 percent higher than the same month in 2019. Meanwhile, Amazon and other big retailers apply dynamic pricing changes on countless items several times every day. So far, there’s little evidence that sharp-eyed shoppers notice all the changes and have similar reactions to Wendy’s customers.

“Dynamic pricing is common in travel and accommodations… (but) there’s a fixed level of supply,” Neil Saunders, a managing director with research firm GlobalData told Los Angeles TV station KTLA. “But if one minute a burger is $5 and the next minute it’s $6, and then it goes up and down again, (consumers) will simply get annoyed. And they’ll probably go elsewhere.”