Economists Fear Trump’s Tariff Policies Will Harm U.S. Growth

Investors giddy at the prospect of President-elect Donald Trump applying his deregulation and tax-cutting pledges have sent previously effervescent stock markets even higher since the November election. But that glee wasn’t shared by over 200 economists in the U.S., the U.K., and Europe, whose responses to a recent survey showed a majority expect that Trump’s protectionist “America First” agenda will undermine national and global economic growth.

Commissioned by the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and the Financial Times, the poll reflects widespread concern among 220 responding economists that Trump’s pledged protectionist policies will reverse the economic gains of recent years. A main cause of pessimism over what Trump has dubbed Maganomics is the fear it will set newly tamed inflation soaring again—unleashing a series of reactions that undercut growth. Fully 61 percent of respondents in the U.S. felt measures Trump has promised will have “large” or “some” negative consequences. Those fears dipped slightly to 60 percent among participants in the U.K., but rocketed to 85.3 percent among Eurozone experts. The good news, if it can be called that, is that most economists responding to the survey anticipate other nations will feel the negative impacts of those policies before the U.S.—whose GDP was expected to continue expanding in 2025. But eventually, slowing growth or recession elsewhere in the world was also predicted to undermine domestic gains.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Trump’s policies can bring some growth in the short term, but this will be at the expense of a global slowdown, which then will come back and hurt the U.S. later on,” the FT quoted survey participant Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan, a Brown University professor and New York Fed’s economic advisory panel member. “His policies are also inflationary, both in the U.S. and the rest of the world, hence we will be moving to a stagflationary world.” A leading concern over Maganomics is Trump’s pledge to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent increase of levies already applied on products from China. Those three nations alone supply 43 percent of the annual value of all exports flowing into the U.S. Added to those planned penalties are the 10 to 20 percent levies Trump promised to place on all other goods shipped into the country from abroad. The stated objective of those moves is to make importing so expensive that companies will decide to bring back their offshored production activities into the U.S.—creating lots of domestic jobs. But even if that happens, economists have warned, the increased costs added to continued imports will be passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices on those goods, likely provoking a return of general inflation as a result.

To battle those resurgent price hikes, meanwhile, the Federal Reserve would almost certainly reverse its recent series of interest rate cuts and return to tighter credit policies. That would make borrowing to finance business expansion too costly for many companies. Some of those would also risk seeing labor costs rise should Trump make good on his promise to undertake mass deportations of undocumented people, and severely reduce flows of legal immigration.



“The announced policies include substantial tariffs and deportations of immigrant workers. … Both tend to be inflationary and likely negative for growth,” Janice Eberly, a former U.S. Treasury official, told the FT. That largely echoes a note by Goldman Sachs economist Ronnie Walker that was recently published by Fortune. It estimated that “every 1 (percent) increase in the effective tariff rate would reduce the level of GDP by 0.03 (percent) through direct effects and as much as 0.1 (percent) through indirect effects.” Those add up to pretty big reductions in growth when Trump’s proposed tariff rates of 10, 20, 25, 60, and even 100 percent are factored in.