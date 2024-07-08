Eggs, Milk, Ammo: Vending Machines Make Bullet Buying Easier

Over the years, the world has seen some peculiar goods sold from vending machines — Japan’s offerings of live bugs, dog wigs, and neckties come to mind. But while that array of products may stem from a particular national fondness for the automated, a distinctly American desire for convenience is driving the most recent innovation in vending machine items: Ammunition for guns is now sold from kiosks placed in a handful of supermarkets across the South.

Thank American Rounds for the latest retail expression of Second Amendment rights. The Dallas-area business says it has installed its bullet distributors in two Fresh Value supermarket stores in Alabama and four Super C Mart stores in Oklahoma. Company CEO Grant Magers told Newsweek on Sunday that two more of its Automated Ammo Retail Machines (AARM) are being set up in Texas grocers, with other locations on the way. “We have over 200 store requests for units covering approximately nine states currently, and that number is growing daily,” Magers told the magazine, describing the development as progress for automated vending, gun rights, and safety. “Currently, ammunition is sold off the shelf or online. These environments lead to inadvertent sales to underaged purchasers or, in the case of retail stores, a high theft rate.”

Presumably, that means armory owners held up by such bullet bandits will be able to drop a few bucks into their own onsite AARMs and quickly load and lock their own guns to deter any future thefts.

While readers may or may not welcome the idea of selling ammo in retail outlets frequented by parents, children, and some shoppers buying groceries — and alcohol — American Rounds can’t be written off for breezily dishing out ballistics like other machines dispense Baby Ruths. The company’s website says its AARM machines are enhanced with artificial intelligence and machine learning tech “featuring card scanning and facial recognition software to meticulously verify the identity and age of each buyer.” By automatically vetting ammo-seeking consumers, it says the machines ensure “all transactions comply with federal and local regulations, maintaining the highest standards of responsible sales,” while also speeding up transaction times.

Then there’s the convenience that all vending machines are famous for.

“Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines,” American Rounds says — though buyers will have to stand in the usual checkout lines if their grocery lists are longer than “Box of .30-30 ammo, box of .45-caliber.” The booze buys will remain separate. AARMs look similar to cold drink vending machines — which may be why one was positioned amid beverage coolers in an American Rounds video featuring the initial Fresh Value rollout. In it, Magers says the units were requested by the retailer’s owner, whose stores were described as serving communities with large hunting populations.

Alabama is also known for having the fifth-highest rate of gun violence in the U.S., according to the Everytown for Gun Safety organization. Still, police officials quoted by the Tuscaloosa Thread newspaper said American Round AARMs have been authorized for use by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.