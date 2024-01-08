Does Elon Musk’s Alleged Coke Habit Make a Case For Drug Testing Your Workforce?

Elon Musk’s notorious penchant for controversy and excess may limit the shock created by this weekend’s report that officials at his companies are concerned about his alleged consumption of illicit drugs. Musk’s unique over-the-top reputation and activities notwithstanding, word of his state-altering indulgences should inspire leaders of smaller businesses to consider the potential effects of substance abuse in their own workplaces-and what actions they might take to avoid those consequences.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal published a long article detailing Musk’s drug-saturated partying, which the paper said prompted “executives and board members (to) fear the billionaire’s use of drugs-including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and ketamine-could harm his companies.” With billions in sales and share price shifts in play every day, the article said, intimates worry Musk’s affection for illegal and controlled substances may eventually damage the six businesses he runs, not to mention his health. Substance use and abuse can be just as costly to smaller businesses as they are huge companies. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA), costs U.S. businesses $81 billion annually. And official statistics indicate illegal drug consumption among white collar workers making over $50,000 per year increased 60 percent during the past two decades. That activity by management-level employees winds up costing companies an average of over $14,000 per year in absenteeism, from reduced productivity and treatment costs per substance abuser. For people in sales or administrative positions, the average price tag exceeds $3,000.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Protecting yourself, your company, and your employees from problems created by excessive alcohol or illegal drug consumption remains a delicate issue in the workplace, where collective interests bash against individual privacy considerations and a changing legal framework.

SAMSHA offers tips on setting up a drug-free workplace. The main steps include creating a policy, program, and implementation plan, and preparing employees for screenings if testing procedures are adopted. Also important, the organization says, is providing support for positive results, and gaining widespread buy-in for the system and its objectives. Companies receiving federal funding are required to test staff for illegal drug use. Employers not facing that obligation, however, must weigh the potential gains for themselves and workers in creating drug policies for their businesses. Considerations include whether to test all employees systematically–risking complaints of systematic surveillance–or whether the new policy concentrates on employees suspected of having substance use problems, which may create sharper individual resentments.

Meanwhile, given the growing number of states legalizing cannabis, businesses adopting drug-free policies need to stay abreast of evolving legislation to remain compliant. That takes some sifting: Marijuana is legal in 38 states for medical consumption, with 24 also permitting recreational use. Yet it’s been decriminalized in seven states, including two where it’s still officially illegal.

Despite its relatively early relaxation of cannabis legislation, California can still throw businesses a few curves when it comes to employees smoking pot. For example, law changes that came in force January 1 make it illegal for employers to even ask job applicants about marijuana use. They also limit accepted testing methods to only those capable of detecting recent consumption affecting workday performance, not past highs.