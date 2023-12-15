Entrepreneurs Create Niche Selling Items Returned to Retail Giants Amazon and Walmart

Entrepreneurial Davids are one-upping retail Goliaths like Walmart and Amazon, finding opportunities in the weak spots of their general dominance. A recent article in the Washington Post highlights the trend of small business founders operating increasingly popular “bin stores” now drawing enormous crowds with bargain basement deals on virtually new items returned to original retail giants.

Those fast-moving, astute innovators recognized the potential lying within the $816 billion pile of retail merchandise sent back to chains, boutiques, and online marketplaces in 2022 alone, according to the National Retail Federation. They buy those castoffs cheap and sell them with small markups, relying on volume over value to generate 30 percent to 60 percent profit margins, according to estimates from bargain hunter blog Thrifty Dreamers.

Of course, second-hand, castoff, and liquidation shops have been around for ages, but owners of the new bin store resale outlets are offering a different shopping experience. They throw open their doors on scads of unopened or virtually unused merchandise like televisions, appliances, and clothing at fractions of their original prices, with gear like iPads reportedly going for as little as $10. Though there are online networking sites localizing member bin stores for shoppers, there don’t appear to be national lists or statistics on them yet. But liquidation inventory company Nice Find Wholesale reports the “business model has risen in popularity over the past three years,” presumably fueled by surging online buying (and returning) habits that arose from pandemic. The North Aurora, Illinois-based business even provides mini-tutorials on how to launch a bin shop, estimating newbies will need up to $70,000 to start a smaller store, and as much as $110,000 for a bigger one.

Bin shop entrepreneurs need to take a few basic steps, from finding vacant retail, warehouse, or garage space to signing on with a company that supplies them with goods that were returned to big retailers. Inventory deliveries to bin stores depend on fluctuating supplies of rejected goods, but secondary buyer demand is consistently strong. Owners must adapt to this dynamic and put in long hours once castoff shipments arrive.

That can happen suddenly and at odd hours, forcing all-nighters, when owners and employees separate plentiful but disparate merchandise into common bins. Once that’s done and stock is appraised, some shop owners told the Post they flag their hottest deals on their Instagram pages in the wee hours. The Post‘s report describes customers responding to those tip-offs by forming early morning lines at bin stores before opening, and then abruptly rushing to get inside and plow through the newly arrived treasures–many of which are sold at around 20 percent to 30 percent of their original retail prices.

Many clients said they came looking for specific premium items they saw on Instagram earlier in the morning, though the demand isn’t always greatest for the most coveted objects. The Post quoted several shoppers who said they turn up whenever their favorite bin stores announce new deliveries, and hunt for anything among the discounted goods that strikes their fancy.