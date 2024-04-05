Entrepreneurs Have Monday’s Solar Eclipse Pathway Covered

Business owners within the 70-mile-wide swath of total darkness during the April 8 total eclipse are renting whatever rooms, cars, or anything else they still have left.

America loves nothing better than big, recurring, yet relatively rare events that help unite the entire nation–Super Bowls, Star Wars anything-quels, new Stanley cup shipments, and (ahem) presidential elections. That same collective enthusiasm is now being generated by Monday’s total solar eclipse, which, like any trending phenomenon, has entrepreneurs busy preparing to make some money as revelers gear up for the utter sunlessness of it all.

One group of entrepreneurs that’s fully ready for the April 8 celestial event: owners of hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, and any other type of lodging establishment. That activity has been especially lively in and just outside the 60- to 70-mile path across the 15 U.S. states that will experience the totality of the eclipse: 4 minutes and 28 seconds of complete darkness unlike any other this side of your eyelids.

At this point, anyone in the path of totality without a place to stay ahead of the event should probably forget about it. Last-minute eclipse chasers will have to open their wallets wide, as prices for rooms have really lit up across Monday’s trail of darkness. Take Oswego, New York, whose few remaining hotel accommodations are fetching over three times their normal early April rates of around $130 per night. And in nearby Syracuse, all rooms are sold out, according to Syracuse.com, though the city will experience just 90 seconds of the eclipse Monday (making Oswego’s 210 seconds and dwindling lodging options the far better deal).

A similar situation has been documented across the totality trail of the coming eclipse, which will also cover Texas, Indiana, and Ohio.

The New York Times demonstrated the room-rate-versus-full-darkness correlation by comparing April 7 and 8 prices at Super 8 Motels in, around, and far from the arc of obscurity to the rest of the nation. The relationship is clear in resulting price map, which included one establishment that usually rents rooms for $95 per night asking $949 from Sunday to Tuesday. Hopefully customers will also get pillow mints for that price. Proprietors of the 2,500 hotel and roughly 500 independent short-term rooms for rent in Bloomington, Indiana, are also adjusting prices for the limited choices left. USA Today reports those tweaks are to the tune of five to seven times the usual rates. That means many of up to 250,000 visitors anticipated in the city this weekend will be shelling out $1,000 or more for a couple of nights to experience nocturnal obscurity in the daytime.

Will it really be worth those prices? After all, sacrificing that kind of money in unflinching dedication to collective mania might otherwise finance a ticket and a Coke at a Taylor Swift concert. But those tours seemingly never cease–then become movies when they do–whereas you’ll have to wait until 2044 for the next total solar eclipse.

That’s also why nobody’s blaming owners of hotels and other businesses for striking while the eclipse iron is dark. Every entrepreneur who can is getting in on that action, with both reservations and prices for car rentals in–and airline flights to–areas of complete darkness surging by as much as 3,000 percent, according to Quartz. Meanwhile, Airbnb noted way back in February that searches for rental listings during the eclipse had already risen 1,000 percent, leading housing owners along the pathway to similarly respond to demand. Plus, with GreatAmericanEclipse.com site operator Michael Zeiler estimating between 931,000 to 3.7 million people will be traveling to Monday’s obscured solar swath that 31 million residents already occupy, it isn’t surprising a lot of local business owners are seeking to be part of that rush.