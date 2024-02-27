Equity Deals Over Debt? High Interest Rates Get Businesses Thinking

Reports indicate more companies are turning from conventional debt financing to equity deals that may work out to be cheaper as interest rates remain high.

Small- and medium-sized business owners considering seeking funding are starting to look at selling equity stakes instead of assuming debt, an option that remained on the back burner during a long era of historically low interest rates. Since those haven’t come down quickly, despite the Federal Reserve’s nods in that direction, they’ve combined with other factors across the finance world to increasingly make formerly no-brainer debt deals less logical and appealing than equity alternatives.

The slowly increasing preference for equity deals over debt for businesses needing financing was reported in a long story by Bloomberg Tuesday. The most obvious reason for the shift is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reliance on interest rate increases as a tool for battling surging inflation over the past two years. Those hikes ended the era of rock bottom rates that began after the 2007 financial crisis, when cheap capital was used to stimulate investment and recovery–until spiking prices had to be reeled in.

But the Fed remains slow to cut rates, despite cooling inflation and evidence the economy is headed toward a soft landing. The lingering higher cost of borrowing has more companies considering equity sales over debt. With some firms calculating it “would have cost over 10 [percent] in interest to borrow anyway–three times the going rate a few years ago,” Bloomberg says a growing number are starting to view either private credit deals or public offerings as the wiser financial move. While equity sales costs are also considerable, some corporate chief financial officers and small-business owners alike believe those largely one-time charges will prove cheaper than paying interest on debt for many months or years.

“For CFOs everywhere, what used to be a no-brainer–issuing debt–has turned into a much more calculated decision, after central banks cranked up interest rates to levels not seen in decades,” Bloomberg said. “And with share prices near all-time highs, it’s starting to make more sense for companies around the world… to raise capital in the equity markets.”

To be sure, the downside of founders going the equity route is they trade some of their ownership away. But for those envisaging going public one day anyway, it may come down to correctly calculating the cheapest option. Other factors may also accentuate the equity stake trend.

IPO? Heck no The first of those was the anemic rate of IPOs over the past two years, resulting in a backlog of companies now waiting for a more positive climate to to go public. Bloomberg reports initial and secondary share offerings are up 8 percent in 2024 compared to this time last year. That has led some observers to expect the year-end total of IPOs to double that of 2023.

If so, those temptations to move ahead with belated offerings could be encouraged further by private equity and venture capital firms saying they’re looking to exit companies they’ve invested in. Included in those are tech and other startups that, while promising, are only nearing profitability after years of support.

But isn’t that IPO and equity calculation a bit beyond the scope of most small business financing? Not necessarily. The amounts they borrow are smaller, but the interest rate issues are the same. “Small, private enterprises that are responsible for roughly half the private-sector employment in the country… [already] fund their operations using cash from sales, business credit cards, and private loans–all of which are generally more expensive options for financing payrolls and operations,” said a recent New York Times piece, noting interest rates of 4 percent on short-term debt in previous years have risen up to around 10 percent since 2022. “These companies… are already having to pay much more for debt.”

As a result, finding partners to provide operating capital or funds to expand business may be a considerably less expensive alternative to paying interest on, and reimbursing debt. Besides, there’s an additional, cyclical logic to more companies looking to the market for equity deals these days.