Fast-Food Wage Hike Laws Blamed for Closures and Job Cuts

Recent regulations that boosted wages for fast-food employees in California and app delivery drivers in New York City and Seattle are cited in historic restaurant closures and a downward spiral of job cuts and reduced business.

Franchise owners say the boost to fast-food employees’ wages in California was a major factor in decisions to close a prominent San Francisco McDonald’s and an iconic Arby’s on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Other regulations meant to increase delivery worker pay in Seattle and New York City are having similar negative effects, with critics noting they saw these problems coming.

While the high-profile California restaurant shutdowns are the most visible consequence of a law that lifted the fast-food employee minimum wage to a $20 an hour, there are many wider-ranging reports of rising prices, declining business, and decreased work for employees where other pay-hiking measures have come into force.

On Sunday, McDonald’s franchise owner Scott Rodrick closed his restaurant at San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria after 30 years in operation. Speaking to local media, Rodrick said increased labor costs generated by California’s recent minimum wage hike from $16 to $20 per hour for an estimated 726,600 fast-food workers was one of the factors that provoked the decision–along with the sky-high rent his landlord refused to renegotiate. That closure followed the shuttering of a famous Los Angeles Arby’s location that did business on Sunset Boulevard for 55 years. Known for its original 1969 neon-lit cowboy hat sign in front, the restaurant’s business never fully came back after the pandemic. The family that manages the restaurant said the state’s April 1 minimum wage boost at fast-food chains with more than 60 U.S. locations was the final straw, prompting a permanent shutdown.

“With inflation, food costs have gone way up, and the $20-an-hour minimum wage has been the nail in the coffin,” Gary Husch, general manager of the Arby’s and son-in-law of its first owner, told the Los Angeles Times.

The staff posts eliminated at the Hollywood Arby’s increase the tally of what the lobbying group California Business and Industrial Alliance (Cabia) claims are “about 9,500 jobs” cut by California fast-food restaurants in the past few months. The group said restaurant owners reduced head count preemptively to offset the impact of having to pay higher wages. Since the law took hold nearly two months ago, employees have been dismissed, and individual fast-food restaurants have scaled back opening hours and work shifts for remaining workers. Customers can’t fail to notice that menu prices have risen an average 7 percent to offset higher labor costs. More expensive meals, meanwhile, led to declines in foot traffic between 2 and nearly 4 percent at several leading fast-food chains in California, according to a recent study by location data analytics company Placer.ai, as inflation-swamped consumers cut spending.

“Unprecedented wage hikes have unprecedented consequences, especially in California where the odds are already stacked against businesses,” Cabia president Tom Manzo said in a recent press release denouncing the negative effects of the minimum wage increase. “The rapid job cuts, rising prices, and business closures are a direct result of … this shortsighted legislation.”

It would be easy to dismiss that as a lobbyist broadcasting his clients’ message, but there’s additional evidence of similarly well intended wage initiatives for lower paid workers going awry elsewhere. A Wall Street Journal report Saturday detailed how rules in New York City and Seattle to lift food delivery driver pay have backfired. The measures sought to boost hourly wages for drivers in each city. That, the Journal said, “requires that the companies pay couriers at least $19.56 per hour before tips, up from an average of $5.39 per hour before its rules went into effect in December.” The Seattle measure applied in January set a minimum hourly pay rate of $26.40, plus tips and compensation for mileage.

Consequences have been pretty much what opponents had predicted.

Earlier this month, The Seattle Times said, “DoorDash alone reported 300,000 fewer orders” over one recent six-week period compared with the previous year. Deliveries of breakfast and smaller items have nearly halted, with consumers avoiding prohibitively high prices created by app companies adding charges to recoup the costs. The Journal said Uber Eats now charges a $4.99 fee to each order in Seattle, resulting in decreased business. It has seen similar slackening in New York City, where app companies have been reportedly paying delivery workers $16.3 million more a week under the minimum wage rule than before.

That, the Journal said, has led to less work and overall income for many drivers. Some of those workers, meanwhile, have quit after being put on fixed shifts, as app companies try to juggle disrupted order volumes and times. That widespread personnel churn has in turn undermined the availability and speed of deliveries, leading to increased customer dissatisfaction when food or drinks arrive late, cold, or soggy.