FBI Says People Lost $5.6 Billion in Crypto Scams Last Year

The agency singled out digital currency swindles to highlight the rising frequency and increasing dollar amounts of crypto crimes, an asset class GOP nominee Donald Trump wants to embrace.

Enthusiasts of cryptocurrencies believe the digital money represents the biggest investment opportunity and wealth generator in financial history, transforming the way the world does business. While only the future will reveal whether those predictions come to pass, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says crypto has already done a bang-up job facilitating the work of cybercriminals–whose schemes involving bitcoin, ether, tether, and other virtual currencies defrauded victims out of $5.6 billion last year.

The Bureau on Monday released its first report breaking out crimes incorporating crypto from other forms of frauds reported each year. That analysis revealed that swindles involving or based entirely on digital currencies increased a whopping 45 percent last year compared to 2022. Those cons also wound up being the most lucrative of the many varieties of grifts the FBI battles.

While crypto factored in just 10 percent of all complaints the agency received in 2023, those scams accounted for 50 percent of fraud victims’ total financial losses. All in all, people who fell for crypto rip-offs last year lost $5.6 billion, the report said. Victims of fraudulent investments in cybercurrency schemes represented nearly $4 billion, or 71 percent of that total. Other crimes employing crypto included call center, tech or customer support, and government impersonation scams that generated about 10 percent of the total value reported lost last year.

“The decentralized nature of cryptocurrency, the speed of irreversible transactions, and the ability to transfer value around the world make cryptocurrency an attractive vehicle for criminals, while creating challenges to recover stolen funds,” FBI assistant director Michael D. Nordwal wrote in the report’s preface. “Once an individual sends a payment, the recipient owns the cryptocurrency and often quickly transfers it into an account overseas for cash out purposes.”

Many criminals don’t stop once they’ve tucked targets’ pilfered money somewhere irretrievable. In some case, a second team contacts victims claiming to be a specialized company that has learned of the theft, and promises to help recover lost funds–usually leading to additional losses. For that reason, the FBI report urged, people need to inform the agency as soon as they realize they’ve been spoofed. “Rapid and accurate complaint reporting are key to assisting law enforcement in investigating fraud schemes that exploit cryptocurrencies,” Nordwal wrote, saying the decision to break out information on crypto crimes was intended to inform the public about the growing threat. “(The report) is being released to bring attention to the proliferation of losses linked to cryptocurrency-related fraud, bolster awareness of the most prevalent schemes utilizing cryptocurrencies, and educate the public on the ways to protect themselves against these kinds of frauds.”

The study also counters any preconceived notions that older people or rural residents make up the bulk of crypto fraud victims. While people aged 60 or more did make up the largest group of defrauded invividuals with over 16,000, the 30-to-39-year category contained nearly 11,000, and the 40-to-49-year group accounted for over 10,300. Meanwhile, tech-savvy California, Texas, Florida, New York, and New Jersey were the top five states in total value lost to digital currency scammers.

Why are so many more criminals turning to crypto–and why are more people falling for those frauds? Mainly due to constantly spreading awareness and largely passive acceptance of crypto by the broader public as an established financial investment class. Despite being a relatively recent invention–one critics claim is an inherently unreliable asset–crypto’s growing embrace by finance markets, tech heavyweights, big venture capitalists, and various funds has normalized the existence of digital currencies–opening a path to a new form of digital criminality as well.

That acceptance may increase more should Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his family plans to launch a still undefined crypto business called World Liberty Financial make progress.

After spending his first term deriding digital currencies as enabling “unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity,” Trump has become a recent convert to virtual money. He even pledged to enact policies intended to develop and strengthen crypto use if he’s re-elected. That combination of government promotion and private activity in crypto would create obvious and enormous conflicts of interest. Yet Trump’s business plans involving controversial digital currencies would be in line with his other money-making ventures in recent years. Those include founding the Trump Media & Technology Group that has lost over 70 percent of its market value since March, the $400 dollar gold sneakers and $60 bibles he has hawked, and the notorious nonfungible tokens celebrating himself that he’s eagerly put up for sale.