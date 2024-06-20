Finance Jobs Will Be Changed the Most by AI, Report Says

A Citibank bank’s study estimates over half of financial sector jobs are ripe for AI automation, though net job destruction at banks and across the economy may be limited.

The threat from artificial intelligence (AI) to millions of repetitive, lower-paying jobs is a big factor in the future of business. But a new study predicts most of those changes in employment will show up in the finance sector, where over half the sector’s roles were determined to be “most prone to automation.”

The authors of those findings on AI’s impact in banking should know what they’re talking about: They’re tech experts at banking giant Citigroup. Their “AI in Finance: Bot, Bank & Beyond” report was released Wednesday, and immediately turned heads with its forecast that fully 54 percent of financial sector jobs “have a high potential for automation.” An additional 12 percent of posts might also see some degreee of “augmentation,” or improvement through the rapidly developing tech.

What’s that mean in bottom line terms? By 2028, it said, the “profit pool” for the global banking industry “could increase 9 (percent), or $170 billion from the adoption of AI, rising from just over $1.7 trillion to close to $2 trillion.” No wonder banks love bots.

That’s all fine and good for the rarified and rich financial sector, whose companies have the nearly bottomless pockets to invest in and develop generative AI applications early and often. But what about the rest of the economy?

Citi’s report said other leading industries ripe for the fast, effective, and cost-cutting effects of AI were topped by insurance, where 48 percent of current jobs were found to have higher potential for automation. That was followed by energy with 43 percent, capital markets at 40 percent, travel at 38 percent, software and platforms with 36 percent, and retail’s 34 percent. But what does that mean for the humans in the world’s advanced economies? Changes are already coming–a recent International Monetary Fund analysis said 60 percent of jobs are likely to be disputed by AI. It turns out, much of the forecasting in the Citi report for the financial sector is generally applicable across the broader economy.

On the one hand, the authors make no bones about the inevitable, at times painful disruption the generative tech will create.

“Long-established jobs have been eliminated in past periods of technological transformation, to be replaced by new ones,” they wrote. “Many firms have vanished too. AI will repeat this cycle, possibly speeding it up.” Yet past lessons from the banking industry–which cut the number of tellers when ATMs were introduced, then shuttered local branches with the rise of internet services–indicate many functions replaced by AI will give make way for others generated by resulting industry growth.

“Historical technology adoption has not led to reduction of finance workforce but has changed the workforce mix over time,” the report said. “New jobs are constantly created. For example, the US economy has 3x more compliance officers from 2000 to 2023.”

What’s an example? As many ChatGTP users can attest, Citi’s experts noted that “AI models are known to hallucinate and create information that does not exist.” With that consideration in mind, its clear companies will need human employees keeping watch to prevent automated bots spewing bad information “and negatively affecting the business financially or its reputation.” Those monitoring duties may be given to people freed from the drudgery of manual data entry by AI, for example, or other types of repetitive work like poring through regulations or tax codes to find information. The tech will perform those chores faster and cheaper than people, but also generate other needs likely to offset radical headcount reductions.

For example, the Financial Times last week cited a 2023 analysis of 160 million U.S. positions that found a wide variety of those are “highly susceptible to disruption by AI, although full job replacement is unlikely.”