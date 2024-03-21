For a Price, Aspiring Designers Can Tap Shein’s Fast Fashion Supply Chain

The surging Singapore-based company is adding a ‘supply chain as a service’ offer to outside clients who hope it will help them go global fast.

Designers and small apparel manufacturers who’d love to see their creations go big with worldwide consumers may soon get help from global fast-fashion heavyweight Shein. The trendy garment giant is reportedly set to offer access of its monumentally successful production and supply chain system to clients willing to pay for the potentially game-changing partnership.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal Thursday, Singapore-based Shein will “make its supply-chain infrastructure and technology available to outside brands and designers” who want to leverage the company’s highly lucrative production and distribution assets. Though Shein is famous for the furious rate at which it churns out the garments it then sells cheaply, it will likely demand considerably higher prices from prospective third-party customers. In a letter to investors viewed by the Journal, company executive chairman David Tang described the innovation as “supply chain as a service,” and another profitable revenue stream.

And why wouldn’t it be? After all, Shein didn’t get to be the dynamo it is–ringing up estimated 2022 revenues of $22.7 billion, and attracting 17.3 million U.S. users as part of its 88.8 million global customer base–by just giving stuff away. Well, almost–it sell some items for as little as $10 or less–but not completely. Besides, letting outside clothes makers and hopeful fashionistas benefit from Shein’s ultra-fast manufacturing and distribution model will augment the money it brings in from the halter tops and electric-colored skirts it markets. That system is based on a reported network of 6,000 contracted factories in China that rapidly create limited runs of designs ordered up. As part of that, customers will also be able “to leverage Shein’s system for testing out new fashion items in small batches and track how popular they are with consumers,” the Journal notes, then rapidly adjust production volumes and distribution according to demand.

If it works as expected, that arrangement should allow people used to seeing their designs sold in a limited number of boutiques–or even farmers market stalls–potentially extend their reach to Shein’s network, now in 150 countries. It would also permit them to rein in production costs and speed garment deliveries as they do.

What are the downsides? Fashion creators and clothes makers tapping into Shein’s system may find themselves coming under fire through the association, even as their sales increase. The company has been attacked by human rights campaigners for allegedly using cotton produced through forced labor by the mostly Muslim residents of China’s Xinjiang region–a charge the firm hotly denies. Also hard to shrug off are recurring complaints that the very fast fashion business Shein is based on is a highly polluting and resource-intensive activity, with U.S. environmentalists repeatedly denouncing it for its high degree of waste. On Thursday, meanwhile, the upper house of parliament in France–hardly a country known for its hostility to fashion–passed a draft law banning advertising and slapping fees on such low-cost, high-turnover clothes coming into the country.