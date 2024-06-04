Ford Opens Mobility Tech Hub in a Detroit Landmark

Few companies evoke the names of the cities where they’re based as immediately as Ford and Detroit. The automaker has deep historical roots in the life, work, and industry of Michigan’s largest city, and now the company is moving to ensure that connection remains vibrant in future decades. On Thursday, the company plans to open a nearly $1 billion tech hub and research campus to “develop, test, and launch new urban transportation solutions”–and provide space for local retail, hospitality, and service businesses to support the tech companies working there.

The company Henry Ford founded back in 1903 will host a gala concert Thursday to reopen the Michigan Central train station, soon to be the crown jewel in a 30-acre tech hub and research campus. The auto giant bought the disused station in 2018 for $90 million, and the spectacular Beaux-Arts building has been restored to its original 1913 splendor, reversing the ravages of abandonment since it closed in 1988. Now, the former transit hub will serve as an incubator for emerging transportation and energy technologies to power them, whether on the ground or in the air.

“Michigan Central will advance mobility solutions that help solve some of society’s biggest challenges,” Bill Ford, the company’s chairman and great-grandson of its founder, said of the $950 million renovation and repurposing project. “It will also be a powerful catalyst for growth and an economic engine for this region.” The train terminal sits in the center of a wider cluster of buildings that already house 97 startups, with many other new companies slated to follow suit. Future residents include what the Washington Post reported will be Google’s Code Next Detroit computer science education program, which plans to open in June, and parts of Ford’s own electric vehicle and other next-generation transport divisions, which is also expected to move in later this year.

Among the research avenues the new tenants plan to pursue there are driverless car and wireless battery recharging tech, as well as the Michigan Department of Transportation’s support of innovative drone hardware and service companies. Based in Corktown, one of Detroit’s oldest neighborhoods, the Michigan Central tech hub is described in a statement from Ford as having “workspaces for 5,000 workers, maker labs, high-tech connected infrastructure, open spaces, and a state-of-the-art testing environment.”

While those facilities will enable startups and established tech company partners to generate new products and services for future mobility, Michigan Central is also offering restaurant, retail, and possibly future hotel entrepreneurs their own business opportunities in the building. Geeks gotta eat, too, after all, and their prospective venture capital guests will need somewhere to stay while deals are being done. As huge and ambitious as Ford’s project is, it’s just the most recent of the tech hubs proliferating across the U.S. Many are already attracting startups and established companies to them. Most of those have followed what a 2023 McKinsey study called the successful strategy of combining bold vision with a focus on specific sectors capable of nurturing expanding economic ecosystems, with support from leading businesses and financial backers.

“The opportunity to launch new hubs is especially ripe given there is nearly $2 trillion in new federal funding designed to boost U.S. innovation, competitiveness, and national security over the next decade,” the consultancy wrote–even before the Biden administration designated and earmarked millions in funding for 31 tech hubs under the Chips and Science Act last October.

While the amorphous process by which early computer-based tech developers converged on San Francisco to create what we now know as Silicon Valley is well known, other initiatives to recreate the same dynamic have since been unleashed elsewhere, many predating Ford’s Detroit hub. Those include Seattle’s focus on cloud computing using the influence and support of local companies Amazon and Microsoft. Dallas has drawn both fledging and dominant businesses in the telecommunications, cybersecurity, and aerospace sectors, while San Diego boasts rising health care and biotech names like Illumina and Dexcom. Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, and Austin are all hosting effervescent businesses through various sector-specializing hubs. Some of those began as self-forming clusters that were further reinforced by municipalities, while those like Cortex in St. Louis, and Arlington, Virginia’s Commonwealth Cyber were orchestrated by authorities.

When cities or regions decide to establish tech hubs–or when relatively new businesses looking to scale decide to move in for ecosystem support–McKinsey advises the following six points: Set an aspiration and bold vision for the chosen hub

Focus on specific sectors, partners, and anchor tenants

Catalyze a critical mass of venture capital players and startups by providing a strong innovation backbone

Develop deep ecosystem talent and an effective workforce strategy

Choose high-quality real estate, infrastructure, and livability areas

Cultivate a vibrant, diverse community and a sense of place for prospective businesses and employees

If executed correctly, the creation and strengthening of those hubs will produce wide-ranging business and wealth-generation opportunities. Those start with the entrepreneurs at their base, and will then spread to companies in surrounding communities, says Eric Smith, director of the tech hubs program at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.