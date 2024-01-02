Forecasts Show Recession Could be Avoided

If forecasts hold true, 2024 could offer the economic trifecta of tightened labor markets, tamed inflation, and reinvigorated consumer spending for small companies across the country. Current movements among these intersecting variables may produce the soft economic landing that businesses and Federal Reserve officials have been dreaming about for years.

It seemed like economic activity had only just gotten back to cruising speed following the 2008 financial crisis when the pandemic hit. That infamously sent companies, the economy, and life itself into a traumatic tailspin. Since coming out of that global crisis, businesses have joined market watchers in wondering just how–and whether–the Fed could get surging inflation back under control. Business owners were already quite attuned to the imperative of cooling the red-hot labor market, and the rising, inflation-fueling salaries it created.

Were tackling those problems not daunting enough, officials also had to find remedies that wouldn’t undermine growth and cause companies to opt for massive layoffs. To do that would mean undermining confidence in the economy, observers warned, along with attendant consumer spending that has powered much U.S. growth this decade. At the outset of 2024, the Fed appears poised to overcome those overlapping challenges and projects calmer yet sustained economic growth for the coming year. Three key areas for the much-sought “soft landing” have preoccupied small-business leaders for several years.

Slowing labor demand After posting an incredible 35 consecutive months of net job growth, businesses have gradually slowed their hiring rates to steady levels. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 8.7 million positions open at the end of October, down from a high of over 12 million in March of 2022. Just as important, “the number of hires and total separations changed little at 5.9 million and 5.6 million, respectively,” meaning most indicators had returned to pre-pandemic levels. Those factors also helped tamp down the salary increases and bonuses companies had been using to recruit and keep candidates who’d become hard to find–but which helped drive inflation.

That calming of the labor market left the U.S unemployment rate in November at a still remarkably low 3.7 percent, translating into an average 1.3 positions open per jobless person. That ratio is now permitting employers to find and hire people without maxing out pay to get them, while still allowing jobholders and job seekers to feel secure about their prospects. Reeling in inflation

Carefully steadying labor demand and slowing salary increases were central to the Fed’s effort to rein in inflation without unleashing a spike in unemployment.

Many economists declared that trick to be impossible. The kinds of large hikes in interest rates needed to choke off spending, they said, were also certain to undermine business borrowing to finance activity. Tighter credit and reduced investment, the reasoning went, would lead to companies slashing staff to cut costs. None of that has thus far happened, with moderate, sustained interest rate adjustments having eventually led to–or at least coincided with–gradually lower inflation. Last month the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index–the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator. That data showed price growth had slowed in November to just 0.1 percent, representing a 3.2 percent rise in inflation in annual terms. That’s still considerably above the Fed’s 2 percent objective, but well down from the 6.8 percent of June 2022, and even 4.2 percent last July.

That general downward trend, meanwhile, gives the Fed room to either hold current interest rates where they are, or slowly begin lowering them as 2024 progresses, and ease credit capable of spurring increased business investment if necessary. Consumer confidence

As many business owners know from customer comments–and President Joe Biden has learned from merciless poll figures–consumers have had a pretty dim view of the economy since the pandemic began. That frown now seems to be turning upside down, in part because of improving outlooks on inflation and employment.

Recently, the Conference Board business group said December’s input into its regular Consumer Confidence Index reflected increased optimism for the third consecutive month, to 110.7 from 101. That year-end boost was the biggest since the 117 registered last July, itself the highest the metric had reached since July of 2021. The same factors described as having fueled those jumps were also at work in making consumers-employees more upbeat in closing out 2023, and heading toward what they view as an economically hopeful 2024.