Former Cisco CEO John Chambers on the X Factor Necessary for All Successful Company Mergers

The former Cisco boss says his company’s best acquisitions preserved this key component of the target company’s essence.

Management pundit Peter Drucker famously explained the importance of internal company chemistry like this: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” John Chambers, Cisco’s CEO from 1995 to 2015, says it’s equally true of mergers and acquisitions.

Credited with much of the heavy lifting of building Cisco into a powerhouse while heading the digital communications tech giant, Chambers recently said the X factor of shared feel, attitudes, and outlooks known as culture may be the most vital component in the successful addition of outside businesses at Cisco.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“I never acquired a company with a different culture … [but] got companies that were pretty close and I just put ’em on steroids,” Chambers told Bloomberg in an interview published Wednesday. “I also didn’t acquire a company where I didn’t want to keep the CEO. I acquired eight cybersecurity companies, and all eight CEOs were with Cisco when I left.” Most enterprise founders who acquire other companies grasp the importance of creating and nurturing a shared culture–though in practice, it’s far more similar to art than science. It’s both a pity and a key factor in failed mergers that so many productive work environments cultivated at smaller companies don’t survive once cleaved to bigger buyers.

One study found that around 95 percent of executives polled said a tight cultural fit was vital to a merger’s success. Yet 25 percent of those also cited the loss or absence of that shared cohesion as the main reason for unhappy merger outcomes. Indeed, many notorious corporate marriage flops–including America Online-Time Warner, Daimler-Chrysler, and Google-Motorola–were blamed on mismatched cultures brought into what were soon fractious unions. Luckily, those unhappy cases are outliers.

Researchers at the Harvard Law School on Corporate Governance found evidence suggesting companies with similar cultures attract one another as prospective partners. The importance of compatibility prompted 48 percent of managers to say they’d abandon merger plans if they discovered problems with the target company’s culture. Another 28 percent said they’d attempt the merger but demand better terms before saying “I do.” While small and midsize company owners and managers know what positive work culture is–and immediately pick up on its absence–that secret sauce is almost impossible to detect and measure with the usual metrics.

For that reason, failed merger postmortems emphasize how important it is for prospective buyers of other companies to closely examine the different hows, whys, and wherefores of a prospective acquistion’s work and personnel, and measure those against how well they sync with your own. If those fit, establish plans to encourage both business cultures to flourish in gradual–but ever closer–synchronization until they’ve intermingled to the point their best attributes are hardwired into the unified company.

That effort, however, is best begun during a circumspect corporate courtship, well before a wedding date is set. “This is a process that begins in the pre-combination stage, during which due diligence and a culture assessment should take place … [including shared] factors such as perceived customer focus, change resilience, and mission,” says IT executive and business consultant Karl Michael Propp.

Another key to making cultures blend harks back to Chambers’s memory of never having dismissed or lost the CEO of an acquired company after it merged with Cisco.