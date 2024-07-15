Franchisees Get Federal Backup Fighting Junk Fees

The franchise model has long been a pathway for entrepreneurs to launch and operate their own businesses while also benefitting from the brand appeal, reputation, and proven product and service formulas of their associated parent chains. Now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is stepping up protections for franchisees who complain about some of the fees and business practices imposed on them by their brand owners.

In announcing its new policy statement and guidance on July 12, the FTC said it was clarifying agreements linking those 800,000 U.S. small business owners with their franchisors in food, car maintenance, home repair, retail, hairdressing, and even healthcare activities. The reason for this initiative, the agency said, was to prevent additional charges–which it likened to “junk fees”–being added to costs franchisees initially agreed to pay when signing on with a particular brand. It also aims to give those entrepreneurs more flexibility in how they operate, and liberty to push back against any “unfair and deceptive practices” by their national chains.

The FTC took that action after running its 2023 Request for Information campaign among franchise sector stakeholders. The initiative generated over 2,200 comments and put the spotlight on the legal constraints brands can impose on thier franchisees. The agency’s new positions are crafted to “ensure that the franchise business model remains a ladder of opportunity to owning a business” by addressing problems the agency heard from franchisees. Those included some business owners reporting “ever increasing payment processing and technology fees that make it difficult to make a living,” and “undisclosed fees for training, marketing, property improvement, or any other product or service required by the franchisor.” The FTC also took aim at “non-disparagement clauses that prohibit franchisees’ communications with the government” in denouncing any unfair treatment they perceive.

“Franchising is a chance for Americans to build a business, but the FTC has heard concerns about how unfair franchisor practices, like a failure to fully disclose fees upfront, go unreported thanks to a fear of retaliation,” said FTC chair Lina M. Khan. “Today the Commission is making clear that contractual terms prohibiting franchisees from reporting potential law violations to the government are unfair, unenforceable, and illegal.”

What did franchisees complain about most? The top 12 concerns the FTC published included unilateral changes to franchise operating manuals, fees and royalties, prohibitions on using alternative suppliers offering similar goods for less money, and “actual and feared retaliation” for publicly aired complaints about current contracts or demanding their renegotiation. Another big gripe was the lack of clarity on how franchisee charges that are pooled into national advertising and marketing campaigns, and how they offer tanglible benefits to local operators.

The FTC said it was also addressing a striking discrepancy in the feedback it received. While a large percentage of franchisees wanted existing practices to be altered, almost every chain owning company insisted on respecting the status quo. That latter view was echoed in a New York Times article on the new guidelines, when the International Franchise Association called the moves unnecessary, and pointed to the continued expansion of the model as proof franchisees were happy with it.

Yet occasional signs of tension have emerged in the franchise sector before. One arose in May, when a group of McDonald’s restaurant owners demanded the chain subsidize the $5 value menu it launched last month to lure back inflation-battered customers. The reality, the complaints said, was that after independent operators pay for salaries, food and other supplies, rents, and monthly licensing costs to the chain, margins were too tight to finance a five-buck meal. The Golden Arches did not grant that request, and presumably feels justified in its reasoning amid reports that traffic to its restaurants has risen since the discounted meal was introduced. Other food, retail, and service franchisors may eventually decide that they won’t have to bend to the new FTC requirements, either.