Free Our Feeds Aims to Decentralize Social Media With—or Instead of—Bluesky

The new organization wants to build on the open-source, user-defined model of the increasingly popular platform Bluesky, in case it, too, comes under the control of a billionaire owner.

Social media platform Bluesky has attracted a rapidly growing number of users, winning applause from a bevy of supporters including Mark Cuban, for providing a decentralized, open-source, and less polarized social media platform than Elon Musk’s X, or Mark Zuckerberg’s now-unchecked Facebook. Now a group of tech executives is moving to replicate Bluesky’s “billionaire-proof” model, and create a network of similar alternative platforms as a hedge against the emergent Bluesky one day becoming billionaire-controlled after all.

Bluesky has now attracted over 27 million users, and recently secured new funding that lifted its valuation to a reported $700 million. Those new users totals took off in earnest following November’s elections, when Donald Trump’s electoral victory and elevation of Elon Musk to a prominent place in the administration coincided with a surge in what was already toxic discourse on X. Since then, Zuckerberg has made gestures of fealty to Trump and ascendant MAGA Republicans of his own, including last week’s decision to end fact-checking on Facebook as “censorship.” Consequently, the rising potential for intolerant, hostile, or even intentionally false content appearing on both platforms is fueling increased membership on Bluesky. Its AT Protocol allows users themselves to define what they see and don’t–in contrast to the algorithms that fill screens on Facebook and X–and link their Bluesky page apps using the same open coding. Now, a group calling itself Free Our Feeds is looking to support Bluesky’s decentralized objectives. In doing so, it will use the platform’s open-source model and desire to create social media apps that users can connect to others, without any single company or owner being in control of app link in the chain created.

Free Our Feeds is backed by a group of founding “custodians” and supporters who include Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, Mozilla Foundation president Mark Surman, actor Mark Ruffallo, and director Alex Winter. Its plans are to operate as a public interest organization that will promote proliferation of Bluesky-inspired apps, and help fund their developers. While the organization applauds Bluesky’s work, its founders also fear that the venture capital-funded platform may one day come under ownership of a billionaire like Musk, or an enormous corporation like Facebook parent Meta. As a hedge against that, Free Our Feeds is trying to raise $30 million over three years—$4 million immediately—to “create an entire ecosystem of interconnected apps and different companies that have people’s interests at heart.” By using Bluesky’s open AT Protocol to do that, the organization seeks to lay the ground for a far broader, “open and healthy social media ecosystem that cannot be controlled by any company or billionaire” should Bluesky itself ever be gobbled up.

“(B)ecause there’s only one big entity, that’s Bluesky, there’s no countervailing power, there’s no one else to make sure it stays open,” independent technologist and one of Free Our Feeds’ custodians, Robin Berjon, told TechCrunch. “We intend to operate independent infrastructure from Bluesky that’s compatible with them, that supports the entire network, so that it’s not only them having a major place there. The idea really is to continue raising money to become a credible actor in that space, and to use that money to essentially fund other applications.” That would allow those new platforms to tap into the logic and founding objective behind the Jack Dorsey-inspired Bluesky. By using the same decentralized, user-defined model, people could create series of interconnected social media platforms, and just as easily drop any of those that fall under control of a single owner or otherwise lose their appeal. “(If) all the roads were owned by one or two billionaires, and they could tax anything, decide who’s allowed to go where, etc, then we would be in trouble,” Berjon explained to TechCrunch. “(D)igital infrastructure is not, as you know, obviously big and in your face as a road maybe, but it works in exactly the same way. It has the exact same dynamic, the exact same concentration of power. And so essentially, what we’re doing is making sure that this digital infrastructure, which is by its nature, a public good, is governed in the public interest.”