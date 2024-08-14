Free Streamer Tubi Thriving on Reruns

You’ll be forgiven if you’ve never heard of Tubi , though it may be worth your marketing dollar to get familiar with the streaming service . Though it spent most of its first decade broadcasting older movies and TV series in semi-obscurity, the free entertainment platform recently blasted past many big-name, paid subscription competitors in terms of hours viewed. A hunk of that time, is taken up by advertising that generates all the company’s revenues from–and one of those could be yours.

Tubi’s initial slog–and recent success–comes from a business model that’s nearly mirror opposite to most other streaming services , according to a New York Times report Tuesday. Limited to U.S. viewers, Tubi is free, and doesn’t even require a user account to access content. But rather than paying billions for the rights to first-release films, highly touted series, and exclusive sports events like the big-name streamers, Tubi focuses on the cheaply priced fare from decades gone by. Or, in the case of “Mermaids,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Mask,” and “Good Times,” a different century entirely.

Those very titles may explain why for most of its existence Tubi struggled to attract viewers, or even establish its existence in the wider viewing public’s mind. That began to change in 2020, the Times said, when Fox bought it for $440 million as a fast way muscle up its streaming offer. Within the last 18 months, the paper added, Tubi has become one of the most popular platforms in the U.S., and now “consistently outranks Peacock, Max, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ in total viewing time.” It’s outpaced only by YouTube, Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, according to Nielsen.

How do free platforms like Tubi that house a treasure trove of dated, often kitschy, sometimes plain bad content suddenly generate such large audience viewing times? Apparently by allowing users to repurpose modern streaming to the way video entertainment was consumed in the olden days–that is, when most of Tubi’s featured movies and shows were made.