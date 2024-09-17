Workplace Gender Parity Efforts Are Stalled or in Retreat, Survey Says

The 10th annual Women in the Workforce study warns that past progress that put more women in C-suite jobs may be lost through unequal treatment at lower managerial levels.

While companies have made considerable progress toward narrowing the gender gap in hiring, promotions, and pay, a new study indicates those advances have now stagnated–or are even losing ground. As a result, the goal of women attaining workplace parity that recently seemed within reach is now estimated to be at least 50 years off.

Those are some of the major observations in the annual Women in the Workplace survey by McKinsey and the Sheryl Sandberg-founded nonprofit organization LeanIn.Org. The 10th anniversary report for 2024, released Tuesday, notes significant advances for women in business in recent years. Those often came about after companies took stock of internal practices and policies that have long fostered gender inequality, then taken steps to remedy them. But the study also warns of a sudden plateauing, or even reversal of that progress across key areas of business operations and management. That, the report stresses, indicates a troubling change in direction.

“We would be cautiously optimistic about the future, if it weren’t for one glaring finding in this year’s study: company commitment to diversity is declining,” the survey’s introduction warns. “At a moment when companies should be doubling down on their efforts, there are early signs they are pulling back… Over the last decade, women have remained ambitious and committed to their jobs. Now, we need companies to stay ambitious and committed to the important work they’ve started.” Those signs of business retreating on gender parity efforts are troubling for at least two reasons.

For starters, the size of the annual study–which this year surveyed over 480,000 people and collected data from over 1,000 companies–suggests the sudden backsliding is a widespread trend, not a reflection of a few large, influential participants straying off course and skewing the numbers. Reflecting the shift, 87 percent of businesses and employees that described themselves as committed to gender and racial diversity in 2019. That dropped to 78 percent this year.

Meantime, the weakening commitment to advancing women observed in the report coincides with a growing number of businesses scaling back, watering down, or simply abandoning broader diversity, equality, and inclusion policies that have come under attack by conservative critics. And, indeed, the study finds women of color, LGBTQ+ women, and those with disabilities particularly exposed to unequal treatment. It recorded that 69 percent of companies this year identified racial diversity as a high priority, compared to 77 percent in 2019. Taken together, those various forms of softening corporate commitments in the battle against gender discrimination are not only setting back the treatment of women generally, though the effects hit some workplace demographics harder than others.

“At the current pace of progress, it will take 22 years to reach parity for white women–and more than twice as long for women of color,” the report said. “Put another way, it will take 48 years for the representation of white women and women of color in senior leadership to reflect their share of the U.S. population.”

The survey did note continued progress in companies taking steps to identify and eliminate bias in hiring, evaluation, and promotion practices. But it also found a significant decrease in the percentage of businesses pursuing career advancement programs for women–from 48 percent in 2022 to 37 percent this year. Those schemes declined from 25 percent to 15 percent for women of color during the same period, including the elimination of specific hiring and internship programs. Another relatively positive detail–the percentage of women in C-suite positions continued to rise, now reaching 30 percent of the total–was similarly clouded by regression elsewhere. Hiring rates of women still trail those of men, as do the frequency of promotion to mid-level management positions. For example, a decade ago, 82 women were offered a management job for every 100 men given the same opportunity. This year, that ratio decreased to 81 for women per each 100 men.

The result, the study said, is that earlier gender parity practices that produced improving results at higher levels of business now risk being lost as progress recedes further down company hierarchies. In other words, “the pipeline is not as healthy” as the executive ranks it’s intended to supply, the report said, meaning recent progress “in the C-suite will be nearly impossible to replicate” in coming years.