Google’s Blockbuster AI Ad Deal Could Boost Small Businesses’ Reach

The generative AI partnership between WPP and Google Cloud will eventually make professional quality ad and marketing content accessible to small businesses.

The day when smaller companies can benefit from custom designed, professionally crafted advertising campaigns that now cost larger corporations tens of millions of dollars is drawing closer after news of an artificial intelligence (AI) partnership between Google Cloud and WPP, the world’s largest ad and marketing firm.

Smaller business owners and marketing startups providing services to them will have to wait a bit for the trickle-down of AI tech to reach them, but that may not take long. The recently announced deal between the two corporate giants may mark the beginning of AI’s marketing power reaching startups and small companies–similar to how ChatGPT has made its way from high-level researchers to the general public.

The agreement calls for WPP to run its advertising, marketing, and customer data through Google Cloud’s powerful Gemini AI applications, which will generate marketing campaigns for clients like Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and L’Oréal. The giant communications group–an assemblage of celebrated legacy ad agencies including J. Walter Thompson, Ogilvy & Mather, and Young & Rubicam—says Google Cloud’s generative AI will further automate and strengthen its own WPP Open platform. WPP Open’s array of tech tools is already used by 35,000 of the company’s 114,000 worldwide staff to create, test, and optimize advertising and marketing campaigns for customers.

In fact, WPP chief technology officer Stephan Pretorius made it clear that initial use of Google Cloud Gemini AI ahead of their announcement had already generated promising results.

“Our integration of Gemini 1.5 Pro into WPP Open has significantly accelerated our gen AI innovation and enables us to do things we could only dream of a few months ago,” Pretorius said. “With Gemini models, we’re not only able to enhance traditional marketing tasks but also to integrate the end-to-end marketing process for continuous, adaptive optimization. I believe this will be a game-changer for our clients and the marketing industry at large.” Early on, Google AI will be used in four development areas: gaining deeper client and product understanding to enhance creative and on-brand content; building predictive capabilities to determine how well marketing content will work before it goes live; customization of video narration scripts and voice-overs; and “hyper-realistic product representation” of brands.

As it develops and the AI is trained further on WPP content, the Google Cloud-WPP partnership is virtually certain to permit the spread of generative AI’s marketing power to small businesses as well.

Google’s ownership of Gemini may initially limit access to WPP and other big customers capable of footing the bill. But other AI developers—including startups creating applications for specific business purposes–will draw from that to gradually devise similar AI-generated assets, and make those affordable to smaller communication service providers, or companies wishing to create their own ads. “AI has the potential to unlock new levels of effectiveness for marketers, whether it is optimizing campaigns, automating repetitive tasks like brand descriptions, or sparking entirely new ideas,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said of the WPP partnership that could have equally been referring to myriad small companies using AI for campaigns in coming months.