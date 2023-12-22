Growth of Buy Now, Pay Later Debt Prompts Calls for Regulation

Shoppers and retailers love the buying boost from services like Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm, and Zip. But as more consumers incur phantom debt, critics demand closer scrutiny.

The growing popularity of buy now, pay later services have helped juice holiday sales and allowed people to stretch their seasonal gift-giving in a climate of economic uncertainty. But critics say concerns about rising levels of consumer debt may prompt new regulations on their use.

Estimates suggest that 93.3 million people will have used services like Klarna, Affirm, Afterpay, and Zip by the end of 2024. Further projections that pay-later purchases will top $1 trillion by 2025 also hint at the corresponding downside of these options. Many users who miss payments on what are essentially no- or low-interest loans find themselves swamped by “phantom debt,” Wells Fargo economist Tim Quinlan told the New York Times.

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau said last March that 43 percent of BNPL clients had overdrawn their bank accounts in the preceding 12 months, compared to just 17 percent of nonusers. Missed payments reported by pay-later companies can also impact people’s credit ratings, further complicating their financial lives. One academic paper estimating the pay-later market will reach $1 trillion by 2025 also said “new BNPL users experience rapid increases in overdraft charges and credit card interest and fees, as compared to non-users.” Critics argue the risks of consumers getting overloaded with BNPL-related debt requires regulatory action.

“The more I dig into it, the more concerned I am,” said Quinlan of the growing but largely unregulated activity.

The popularity of BNPL, a digital, fintech-powered version of old-school layaway plans, allows people to tap “pay later” options when they check out online or in stores and receive immediate purchase price credit–reimbursed with either no interest or at rates lower than credit cards. Some BNPL fans said they use the option to avoid the high interest rates on credit card debt. The New York Federal Reserve said total liabilities run up using plastic hit $1.08 trillion nationwide in the third quarter of 2023, up 4.7 percent over the preceding period of this year.

Advocates of BNPL options tout them as less costly to merchants as well. Fintech service providers either charge partnering businesses nothing on lower interest pay-later transactions, or between 2 percent to 8 percent of prices for zero-interest checkouts–compared with 2 percent to 4 percent swipe fees for credit cards, according to Reuters.

That’s a factor in the spread of BNPL options being offered in more places, including restaurants, bars, and even supermarket self-checkout stands at Walmart. According to data from consulting firm Marqueta reported by Digital Transactions, use of pay-later methods in bars and restaurants during the week of December 1-7 increased by 23 percent–and by 21 percent for electronics, jewelry, and sporting goods purchases–compared to the same period last year.

Critics looking at BNPL-linked fees have started demanding that regulators take a closer look at pay-later programs and consider rules to protect consumers.

Just this week, three Democratic members of the Senate Banking Commission wrote to CFPB director Rohit Chopra, asking the agency to look more closely into BNPL programs. The letter said pay-later options can “encourage consumers to purchase more and take on more debt,” and “overextend their finances in a short period of time, making the BNPL debt unmanageable.” The current combination of rising U.S. household borrowing and dropping savings makes the need for regulation more urgent, the letter said. The lawmakers cited research indicating the service “tends to be used among people with lower incomes, lower credit scores, and higher rates of delinquency on other debt,” the trio added.