Here’s How Slow Changes to the U.S. Economy May Help Small-Business Owners

Experts argue that the rising importance of consumer goods and services businesses means the national economy is more stable and resistant to boom and bust cycles.

What if owners of small companies could finally enjoy stretches of economic expansion without worrying about looming recessions–and didn’t have to make defensive moves and adjust their businesses to shifting conditions? Veteran economic observers say that may now be possible, because the recent evolution of the U.S. economy is erasing cycles of growth and sluggish grind behind.

A report this week in the New York Times explored that happy possibility under the headline “Is the Boom-and-Bust Business Cycle Dead?” In it, the paper surveyed economic experts who contend that might well be the case as the U.S. economy advances beyond its original industrial and agricultural base. For many small-business owners and managers, that transformation means recurring periods of alternating economic bubbles and bursts may have given way to longer bursts of prosperity, punctuated by only moderate slowdowns.

To illustrate the shift, Blackrock investment manager Rick Rieder addressed economic pundits’ hopes for a soft landing of the U.S. economy, a slow cooling period following its post-pandemic surge. But instead of thinking in the usual terms of swiftly ascending takeoffs, high-altitude cruising, and jolting returns to earth, he told the paper, today’s economy is more like “satellites [that] don’t land,” but continue their orbits on steadier paths. To business owners and managers who often spend boom times thinking about ways to clear the decks when inevitable busts inevitably occur, that sounds like a fantasy. But Rieder isn’t the only expert convinced the U.S. economy has evolved–even if the thinking of many observers hasn’t.

“Financial reporters and market strategists often argue about whether we are ‘early-cycle,’ ‘mid-cycle’ or ‘late-cycle,'” the Times quoted a March note to investors from J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly. “However, these perspectives are based on an outdated model of how the U.S. economy behaves.”

And how is that? Like-minded experts say the economy is advancing at a more regular pace and on an even keel, powered by consumer goods and service engines. And those turbos are far less prone to traversing recessionary doldrums than traditional industrial and agricultural engines, sources said. As proof, the Times cites figures showing the once-dominant manufacturing sector now produces $2.3 trillion of gross domestic product, compared with $30 trillion coming from services. Consumer spending, meanwhile, represents a whopping 70 percent of economic activity. Many small-company owners directly involved in that growth-fueling business will understand why it’s a major element in the post-recessionary cycles theory.

“Consumption doesn’t really adjust that dramatically without some major form of economic stress,” Riedel said, citing the 2008 financial crisis and the near paralysis of the recent pandemic.

The report also notes official statistics showing there were 30 recessions between the 1950s and early 1980s, each “lasting an average of 18 months, with intervening periods of economic growth averaging only 33 months.” Since that latter date, the U.S. has traversed just four recessions lasting about four months each, broken up by expansion periods averaging 104 months. The current run of job creation alone, it added, is nearing its 41st month. Small businesses have been crucial in the period of economic resilience, providing goods and services powering strong growth spurts, and limiting overall slowdowns. They’ve also embraced practices that help sustain economic expansion. These include more efficient supply chain strategies that radically reduce losses from over-ordering and -stocking during lags. That’s also muted the layoffs that are typical byproducts of cyclical economic patterns.

The Times quotes skeptics of the theory of a post-recession economy, too. Some argue there have been too many catalysts to past economic contractions to simply dismiss them as an ongoing economic continued threat. Leading those, they added, are the mostly psychological responses of companies and consumers to fears of slowdowns, which usually result in spending cuts that undermine growth.