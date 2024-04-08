Here’s Exactly Where Racial Bias in Hiring Persists–and How Businesses Can Address It

Full findings of a study reveal which companies showed lowest bias in responding to racially identifiable résumés, and give insights into reducing that risk further.

It’s news to no one that despite the best intentions–and the spread of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies by businesses–hiring discrimination remains a problem in the U.S. workforce. Full results of a massive study released Monday reaffirmed continuing racial and gender bias in the hiring processes at many companies in various business sectors, and offered suggestions on how businesses can do better.

The findings of the study were detailed Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research and a story by The New York Times. The report was commissioned to measure response rates of companies with job openings to candidates of different races and genders. Researchers sent in fake résumés for the posted positions at 97 companies, using names suggesting the applicant was White or Black. The headline finding: On average, those perceived as White received replies 9.5 percent more often than candidates presumed to be Black.

The variations in bias differed significantly between companies, but also sectors. While one business replied to résumés associated with apparently White names 43 percent more often than those from presumedly Black applicants, others demonstrated virtually no partiality for either. Businesses that showed bias in their responses to the fake résumés were concentrated in construction and some retail and customer-facing sales businesses, such as car dealerships. Used auto reseller AutoNation was among the leading in that, as was NAPA brand supply retailer Genuine Parts Company, according to the report.

At the same time, larger retailers had some of the fewest instances of biased responses, including Kohl’s, Sears, and Safeway.

The study was conducted by University of California, Berkeley, economists Patrick Kline and Christopher R. Walters with Evan K. Rose from the University of Chicago from 2018 to 2021, and its initial results were published in 2022. It involved sending 97 leading companies 1,000 applications for up to 25 different entry-level job openings. A total of 80,000 fake résumés were mailed for a total of 10,000 position listings, each using a name designated to reflect a Black or White, male or female candidate. A notable aspect of this study was that it named the companies involved, along with their scores of racial biases. That meant its conclusions fleshed out some curious contrasts. While some retailers were more inclined to follow up on applicants presumed to be White because of the names on the false résumés–Costco and Dean’s Foods, for example–many larger chains, including Lowe’s and Target, showed virtually no discrepancies in their response rates.

Some business sectors showed more discrepancies in their responses than others. The Times noted response bias was least frequent among “food stores, including Kroger; food products, including Mondelez; freight and transport, including FedEx and Ryder; and wholesale, including Sysco and McLane Company.” Construction-related firms like Builders FirstSource and Stanley Black & Decker showed greater rates of gaps in their replies.

The objective of releasing full details from the study isn’t to shame or praise companies that were unwittingly tested, the authors insisted. Instead, it’s to remind businesses and individuals in them that efforts to combat discrimination–intended or unconscious–have to remain a determined, ongoing process. “We want to bring people’s attention not only to the fact that racism is real, sexism is real, [and] some are discriminating,” Kline told the Times. “[B]ut also that it’s possible to do better, and there’s something to be learned from those that have been doing a good job.”

So, how can companies use the findings to avoid bias in their own hiring process?

Surprisingly, not by “employing a chief diversity officer, offering diversity training, or having a diverse board,” the Times notes, saying those factors appeared to play no role in the higher or lower scores of companies tested. By contrast, a centralized human resources approach with well-defined applicant vetting and résumé selection processes were often found in place by businesses with lower rates of bias. Researchers said they noticed a big difference between responses from companies with collaborative, structured systems and those featuring larger degrees of improvisation.

“That’s when implicit biases kick in,” Kline said. “Just thinking about things, which steps to take, having to run something by someone for approval, can be quite important in mitigating bias.”