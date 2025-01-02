Here’s Why U.S. Auto Sales Could Accelerate in 2025

U.S. consumers battered by rising costs in recent years really want prices to drop back to pre-pandemic levels now that inflation has lowered closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. However unrealistic—and potentially economically harmful—those hopes could be across the board, the nation’s automotive industry may in a position to oblige some bargain hunters in 2025.

After slogging through persistent supply chain disruptions created by the pandemic, U.S. automakers appear to have gotten back up to speed—creating a virtuous spiral for both dealers and buyers. According to The Wall Street Journal, reserves of new cars have increased to nearly 2020 levels, forcing producers to cut prices that were driven up by earlier shortages. That in turn allows previously neglected dealers to boost discounts and other incentives as prospective buyers return, fueling higher sales after years of flat or declining rates. Though inventory and the availability of spare parts may still need some strengthening to get all the way back to the boom period that preceded the pandemic, the blush of restored sales health seems apparent for car makers and dealers. Full-year figures should be known soon, but recent estimates based on 2024 buying already indicate U.S. sales of autos should come in around 16 million units this year—up 3 percent from 2023. Better still, purchasing may well accelerate in 2025, after transactions in December rose 7 percent compared with the same month last year.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

According to the Journal, the number of new cars already available or on their way to dealerships toward the end of last month was 17 percent greater than in December 2023. That rise in inventories means the higher prices automakers demanded during years of short supplies are now being forced lower. The upshot is, some people who haven’t been in the market for new wheels since 2020 may finally be returning to dealer lots. Estimates cited by the Journal forecast already shrinking sticker prices decreasing by another 2 to 3 percent in 2025. In addition to that, dealers are adding their own discounts and incentives to purchase cars for which—until recently—some people had to pay even more than manufacturers’ list prices to secure before someone else snapped them up first. According to sector research firm J.D. Power, those sweeteners were on track to reach an average $3,442 per car in December—nearly 31 percent higher than the same month last year. Across the industry, that savings represents about 6.6 percent of the manufacturer suggested retail price on all autos sold. Rival consultancy Cox Automotive calculates the total average at about 8 percent of new car values.

But in addition to more plentiful supplies driving sales up—and prices down—lower interest rates following declines in inflation are also stimulating the market. Low-to-zero financing terms have returned from hibernation, as have buyback offers and dirt-cheap leasing options for people who aren’t bent on full ownership. “One of the drivers of higher incentive spending from a year ago is the increased availability of discounting of lease payments,” said J.D. Power president of data and analytics Thomas King. “This month, leasing is expected to account for 22.7 [percent] of retail sales, up from 22.3 [percent] in December 2023.” Some experts expect automakers and dealers to continue lowering prices, in part to cut the increasing number of days that growing reserves of available cars remain on lots. Many retailers are also keen to reach pre-pandemic sales volumes of about 17 million units per year faster. But attaining those goals will probably require bringing acquisition costs back down to pre-2020 levels, too—a requisite for luring back buyers who’ve been priced out of the market in recent years.