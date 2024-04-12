Here’s What Business Owners Need to Know About Their Gen Z Employees

Businesses hiring independent-minded Gen Z employees need to adapt their management styles and acknowledge they’ve had a rough path to the workforce, where they want to make a difference.

Members of Gen Z, people born between 1995 and 2010–give or take a few years–are entering the workforce in big numbers. They’re arriving with a fair bit of unflattering reputational baggage bestowed by older-age cohorts that call them lazy, willful, and allergic to criticism. Those labels may arise from clashing generational perspectives, experts say–differences company owners and managers need to address quickly for the sake of their businesses.

The urgency for companies to improve their views of and relations with Gen Z employees is driven by their bulging numbers in the workforce. After decades of decreasing percentages of younger people at work, Gen Z began charging en masse into the job market before and during the pandemic. Among U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds, 37 percent are working, and according to The Washington Post, their age cohort will represent more than a third of everyone employed by 2032.

That sets up Gen Z as not only the future of American labor, but also as a huge chunk of its present. That fact makes it imperative for business owners to move past any current, vexing professional perceptions of their younger workers and deal positively and productively with them. The Post offers some insightful pointers on how to do that. Those are based in part on Gen Z being the first generation to have grown up with digital tech as the default mode of existence. It’s also explained by members having come of age during two unprecedented crises–the 2008 financial meltdown and the pandemic–that threw their formative years into unpredictable chaos.

So how can business owners or managers of companies overseeing Gen Zers turn their bad reputation into the basis of productive workplace relationships?

First, experts the Post interviewed said, ditch the impression those younger employees can’t deal with criticism, and modify the way you deliver it to be encouraging. That starts by frequent, if not constant interaction about work, and routine exchanges on improving personal and collective performance. Holding back critiques until they attain critical mass won’t go over any better with Gen Z workers than it does with significant others at home. Meanwhile, with those employees being 100 percent internet-reared and raised, they’re acclimated to finding answers for themselves–whether Google-provided, or by running down expert online sources. That self-sufficiency runs counter to the top-down communication practices in many companies, which often distribute information on a need-to-know or per-situation basis. Gen Zers prefer being helped finding the ways to correct errors themselves–and often can with minimal direction–rather than having solutions being dictated to them.

That shift in workplace interactions will also help address another trait polls have identified in Gen Z: high levels of disengagement, dissatisfaction, and even unhappiness in work environments that don’t give them a sense of purpose.

Does that sound like asking management to bend over backward to accommodate the difficulty, or refusal, of Gen Z to blend in? Possibly yes, but it wouldn’t be the first time a new generation’s coming of age led to generalizations and bad publicity. Just reflect on the efforts required during the 1970s and 1980s to integrate millions of fractious Baby Boomers weaned on 1960s counterculture and protest, or the “slacker” label hung on skeptical Gen Xers. Isn’t a similar effort merited for Gen Zers, who entered adulthood just as millions of loyal employees–often their own parents–were laid off during the financial crisis and pandemic? That companies had no option if they wanted to survive won’t change a rising generation’s memories of workers being cast aside, themselves included.

“As Gen Z entered the workforce, many were quickly furloughed or fired … [fueling its] disillusionment with the establishment and capitalism,” a 2023 Harvard Business Review article noted. “This group garnered a reputation for mistrust of the status quo, disconnection, and impatience, and for demanding immediate action around issues it cares about.”