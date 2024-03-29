Home Depot’s Purchase of SRS Distribution Poses Limited Threat to Smaller DIY Retailers

An $18.2 billion deal by the home improvement chain to buy the construction supplies network aims at gaining business from professional builders, not the DIY consumers currently spending less.

Any effort by a huge retail chain to become even bigger is usually a reason for smaller competitors to get nervous. But news that DIY and building materials giant Home Depot is acquiring construction supplies network SRS Distribution may present more modest-size hardware companies with less cause for concern than normal.

Atlanta-based Home Depot announced its agreement to buy Texas firm SRS Distribution Thursday in a cash and debt deal it valued at around $18.25 billion. While already the largest U.S. chain in its category–and fifth among all U.S. retailers–Home Depot said the acquisition will add $50 billion to what it called a “total addressable market [of] approximately $1 trillion.” That’s if the transaction passes the scrutiny of the Biden administration’s antitrust regulators.

If the plan is cleared, it will combine Home Depot’s more than 2,000 stores and supply centers with SRS Distribution’s approximately 760 outlets across 47 states and its national fleet of 4,000 trucks. So why shouldn’t small and medium-size hardware and home-improvement businesses worry about losing share to Home Depot after it announced its acquisition?

Perhaps because in acquiring SRS Distribution, Home Depot is muscling up with professional contracting, construction, landscaping, roofing, and pool building clients, whose specialized projects often call for similarly tailored solutions. These aren’t the kind of customers whose Sunday-morning project sends them off in search of missing materials or burned-out power tool replacements at local hardware stores. Small businesses don’t generate much revenue from this clientele.

Meanwhile, in extending its reach into that specialist market, Home Depot is countering efforts by rival Lowe’s, which is trying to generate more business from those same professional customers. As such, it appears to be jockeying between the heavyweights for enterprise clients. “SRS has built a robust and successful platform that will accelerate our growth with the residential professional customer while presenting future opportunities with the specialty trade pro,” said Home Depot president Ted Decker in announcing the acquisition.

But that effort to expand its presence and grow business with specialized contracting and building professionals also reflects a weakness in another customer segment posing a challenge to smaller hardware and home improvement retailers: a slowdown of consumer DIY and fixer-upper activity.

Last month Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter 2023 sales had slumped by 3.5 percent compared with the same period in 2022. That followed slowing earlier in the year, a trend that led the chain to forecast a 1 percent decline in sales in 2024. That’s partly a readjustment from the skyrocketing home improvement activity during and in the wake of pandemic lockdowns, when people forced to spend more time at home launched innumerable projects. Everyone now seems to be experiencing a bit of build-fatigue.

“After three years of exceptional growth for our business, 2023 was a year of moderation,” Decker said in February while announcing last year’s results.

But that slowing was also a reflection of the general spending slowdown hitting all retailers in recent months. Slowing, yet still rising inflation continues to cut into discretionary spending, and consumers are hunting for bargains when they do make purchases. The same, however, is also true of prospective home buyers now facing higher mortgage rates that hit a 23-year high of 7.79 percent last October, according to CNN. That has not only cut buying for DIY improvement and renovation activities ahead of planned home sales, but also weakened construction of new lodgings.