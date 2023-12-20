How a State Law to Keep Rest Stops Operable 7 Days a Week Could Put Chick-fil-A’s Religious-Observance Hours to the Test

The New York Assembly considers a bill that would require food businesses at I-90 rest stops to stay open on Sundays. The challenge to Chick-fil-A’s religion-informed hours would have broad implications.

Fast food group Chick-fil-A has never chickened out when it comes to fighting to operate according to the religious beliefs its founder built the chain on. In New York State, the Atlanta-based poultry chain faces perhaps its biggest legal tussle over faith as the New York State legislature considers a bill that would force some of its outlets to open shop on Sundays–up to now a mandatory day of rest for the entire company.

The bill before the New York State Assembly would require all food service businesses at rest stops or other roadside facilities along Interstate 90 to stay open on Sundays. According to WRGB, an Albany television station, Chick-fil-A operates restaurants at seven of 27 of those locations along the highway, which runs across the state for 365 miles as the New York State Thruway. The company plans to open three more outlets along the route.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The legal efforts to force Chick-fil-A to do business on the Sabbath could cause a high-speed collision of public interest and the faith that forms the principles, decisions, and habits of many private business owners. In New York, the legislative effort to force Chick-fil-A to open on Sundays stems from a reported $1.2 billion New York State Thruway funding gap through 2031. The partial solution: Rely on the $450 million project launched in 2021 to upgrade the thruway route with more gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, restrooms, and electric vehicle charging stations to generate more revenues. The bill in question aims to do that by requiring all food businesses to remain open seven days a week.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast-food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the bill says. “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one-seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

Chick-fil-A, by contrast, has never wavered from the Sunday closing and other faith-based rules introduced by devout Christian entrepreneur Truett S. Cathy at the company’s 1946 founding. The Chick-fil-A website says, “Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, [founder Truett S. Cathy] saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today.” Though New York State Thruway Authority officials have told the media they can find a solution–for example, arranging for other on-site restaurants to remain open when Chick-fil-A closes Sundays–it appears New York legislators may push the bill through just the same.

That may oblige the chain to fight back–not only for itself, but for other businesses run by owners who prioritize their religious beliefs. Chick-fil-A was at the center of a court battle last year between conservative groups in Texas and San Antonio over the city’s refusal to allow Chick-fil-A to open a restaurant at the airport, citing the firm’s funding of several religious groups opposing same-sex marriage. Then, after long being a target of LGBTQ rights groups for that same support, Chick-fil-A became the focus of conservative ire earlier this year when it adopted what critics called “woke” diversity, equality, and inclusion policies.

It’s unclear whether the state bill will become law, or how Chick-fil-A might challenge such a measure. Recent successful legal battles by U.S. companies and workers defending religious-based businesses may encourage the restaurant chain to fight. U.S. Supreme Court ruled this year in favor of an evangelical Christian employee who sued his Postal Service employer, arguing it hadn’t sufficiently accommodated his religion-based refusal to work Sundays. In June the high court sided with a Colorado website designer, who had citied her faith as the reason she refused to do work for same-sex couples, one of which took her to court.

A similar 2018 Supreme Court decision ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips after he was sued for refusing to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding, saying it was incompatible with his religious beliefs. Then there’s the so-called Hobby Lobby cases, which challenged the Affordable Care Act’s requirement to cover birth control date to 2014.

Conflicts involving religion in business are multiplying, and likely to do so further, according to Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart, a fellow in religion and public life at Harvard Divinity School. Identifying as a “Black-queer church girl” herself, Washington-Leapheart told a divinity school publication it would be a mistake for businesses or individuals to read recent Supreme Court rulings as “friendly or friendlier to religion.” To do so, she said, would require “people [to] think the only way to be religious is to be a conservative Christian, which is a very particular kind of Christian.”

However, she said the current ideological makeup of the high court, combined with the recent series of cases that prioritized business leaders’ religious faith, will likely generate more faith-based litigation.