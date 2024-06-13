How Activist Investors Could Push Southwest Airlines to Cater to Higher-Paying Business Travelers

An onslaught by a hedge fund shareholder is pressuring the quirky, economical airline to dump checked bags and single class seating in favor of premium services.

Major changes are afoot at proudly quirky Southwest Airlines.

Known for its single-class layout, unassigned seating, minimalist onboard fare, and almost unbelievably enduring “bags fly free” policy, Southwest has become a favorite carrier with voyagers happy to trade frills for lower fares. But its refusal to put on the dog–and rake in the considerably augmented revenue that doing so generates for competitors–has thrust the airline and its management in the crosshairs of activist investors. They are now looking to boost profit and stock prices by forcing fundamental cultural and operational changes on the carrier.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As a result, in coming months, both business and leisure passengers may well see Southwest flights reflect more Wall Street priorities than Main Street quaintness. That is the message of the letter hedge fund Elliott Management sent to Southwest’s board this week after taking a $1.9 billion stake in the company and becoming one of its major shareholders. The missive offered even fewer flourishes than the airline’s flights. It got straight to the point, calling out the current management‘s “poor execution and leadership’s stubborn unwillingness to evolve” by adopting the hardcore business practices and myriad fees characteristic of more profitable rivals.

Decrying a share price slide of more than 50 percent over the last three years–“below the levels at which it traded in March 2020, during the depths of the COVID-related travel shutdowns”–Elliott pledged to bring in new leadership from outside. That new blood, it said, would break with Southwest’s homier culture and “strategy that no longer succeeds in the modern airline industry.” The replacements would purportedly lead to “increased customer choice, improved cost execution, and updating outdated IT systems.”

Without saying so in as many words, that appears to mean new leadership would bolster Southwest’s comparatively weak margins by charging for bags, revamping cabin layout to provide premium seating to passengers willing to pay more for it, and offering other revenue-generating services as competitors do. Those imposed changes would be familiar to first-class and business fliers accustomed to traveling on rival airlines but may prove jarring to customers fond of turning to Southwest for one-size-fits-all savings.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan responded to the letter by saying he was eager to exchange views with Elliott executives pushing for his ouster. He also assured the airline “will adapt as our customers’ needs adapt.” Indeed, that willingness to evolve had previously led company executives to review its traditional unassigned seating policy, trademark single-class layout, and service for possible updating.

Bag charges, however, still seem to be a bridge too far despite the business having lost $231 million in the first quarter of this year–even more than in the same period of 2023. Those losses were generated in part by major investments Southwest made to upgrade its tech systems in the wake of the airline’s infamous 2022 year-end implosion, which left 2 million passengers stranded and cost more than $1 billion. Business has also been hampered by the ongoing crisis at Boeing–the airline’s exclusive aircraft supplier–which is expected to deliver only 20 of the 80 new 737 MAX jets Southwest had planned for this year. That shortfall amputated one-third of the carrier’s anticipated capacity growth for 2024, resulting in a forecast 3.5 percent decline in second-quarter revenues.