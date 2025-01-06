How Credit Card Swipe Fees Became the Third-Largest Expense for Many Small Businesses

Processing card transactions costs merchants billions each year, and will likely rise as legal efforts and legislation to rein in those charges falter.

During the roughly three years since the pandemic, small-business owners have struggled with higher labor costs, increasing rents, and inflation-driven spikes in the prices of supplies. But many entrepreneurs note they’re shouldering another heavy expense that gets far less attention: the billions of dollars in annual swipe fees merchants get charged for every transaction involving a credit card.

Owners of small businesses haven’t been quiet about the 1.8 percent to 3 percent fees they incur every time a customer pays with plastic, but they’ve thus far been unable to effectively fight against them. Swipe charges averaged 2.6 percent in 2023, according to a recent report by NBC News, generating $172 billion in processing costs—around $100 billion of which went to Mastercard and Visa alone. Data from a recent Nilson Report said the total sum that year—which also includes American Express and Discovery—was up 7.1 percent from $160.6 billion in 2022. The increase came as use of credit cards as a share of total transactions rose to 32 percent in 2023, compared with just 18 percent in 2016. During the same period, payment in cash plunged from 31 percent to 16 percent—accelerating after 2020 as the pandemic encouraged consumers to adopt contact-free options. But those credit card fees create higher costs for small businesses than for big box chains and other large corporations, which use their transaction volumes to negotiate lower per-purchase rates from processing networks.

As a result, swipe charges as a percentage of overall expenditures hit modest-size companies harder than larger rivals. They now frequently rank as the third-largest monthly operating cost behind labor and rent. According to entrepreneurs quoted in a November New York Times story, swipe fees can eat up 4 percent or more of their annual revenue, slicing nearly $20,000 out of a merchant’s yearly profits. Making things worse, Visa—which accounts for about 52 percent of business done by the four major U.S. credit card companies—is increasing some of its processing fees, which raises the risk others may follow suit. The Merchants Payments Coalition, which represents retail, restaurant, and other trade groups, estimates that Visa’s new hike will create $100 million in additional costs to business owners. It won’t stop there. When swipe fees increase, entrepreneurs are forced to choose between subtracting the extra expenses from already tight margins, or risk vexing customers by passing those costs along through higher prices.

“Most likely, higher swipe fees from Visa would mean higher prices for people at the store eventually,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, told NBC News. “It’s unclear as to how quickly that would happen, but generally speaking, when these fees tend to go up, merchants would tend to pass those extra costs along to consumers.” How much do those boosts represent? The Merchants Payments Coalition estimates swipe fees “are up 50 percent since the pandemic … costing the average family over $1,100,” in addition to whatever percentage businesses shoulder. Small-company owners have tried to push back against the charges, with mixed success.