How Delivery Startup DroneUp May Survive the Loss of Walmart’s Business

After the retailing giant consolidates its aerial deliveries with two bigger specialists, DroneUp will need to pivot to working with smaller, local customers.

A delivery drone carrying a package is seen before a demonstration flight and delivery at the DroneUp hub in the parking lot at the Walmart Supercenter in Clermont, Florida, United States on March 30, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Drone delivery services are still in their early stages, but consolidation likely to shape the sector’s future is already underway. The most recent example came with retail giant Walmart’s decision to end its operational involvement and investment with DroneUp—which now must pivot from the loss of a huge client and focus on the many smaller companies with which it first launched into business.

Word this week that Walmart ended its partnership with DroneUp marks a considerable blow for the Virginia Beach, Virginia, company, and may hold lessons for other ambitious aerial delivery operators. The first is that leading retailers, restaurant chains, and other big businesses developing drone options to legacy ground transport often want to expand these aerial networks faster than most service providers can deliver. The other is that building sufficiently large flight and logistics infrastructure in cities and wider regions to achieve commercial scale is going to take a great deal of money — financing that smaller players probably won’t be able to generate fast enough. Though exact configurations differ, most big aerial delivery models require networks that permit orders to be loaded aboard recharging drones, which then fly to destinations before returning to the nearest outpost to wait for the next job. Increasingly, all of that activity is automated — including flight navigation. Setting those assets up across entire U.S. cities will require hundreds of millions in financing. Those considerations — and its higher operational expenditures compared with large rivals — likely cost DroneUp its business with Walmart. It may now need to go back to basics.

Founded in 2016, DroneUp’s initial business plan sought to provide fast, efficient, and cost-effective aerial home delivery of retail and restaurant orders in restricted zones — neighborhoods and towns, not entire metropolises. Its success doing that drew the attention of Walmart, which recruited the company to speed transport of Covid tests, protective gear, and other essentials during the pandemic. DroneUp’s performance in those activities led the chain to take an undisclosed stake in the startup in 2021, when it also began work to develop Walmart’s fledgling deliveries of goods to customers using uncrewed aerial vehicles — which at that period relied mostly on manually loading orders and flying craft from store parking lots. Despite early progress in that mode, DroneUp struggled keep pace with bigger, deep-pocketed rivals. Topping those are Alphabet-owned Wing Aviation and the innovative San Francisco startup Zipline — whose quick growth and huge fundraising successes powered its valuation to over $4 billion. The abilities of those companies to quickly modernize and expand their UAV fleets and create cutting-edge ground infrastructure to operate them left DroneUp lagging behind.



As a result, when Walmart decided to considerably expand its aerial transport services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the past year, it turned to Wing and Zipline and their rapidly evolving logistics and flight tech. Those companies now help the retail giant cover 70 percent of homes — and potential drone delivery customers — in the Texas metropolis.

In response, DroneUp hustled the introduction of it own updated ground assets based on a system of container-like units for landing, charging, and loading. It also recently bagged regulatory approval required to operate UAVs on the much wider scale its bigger competitors do. Despite that, DroneUp managed to win new business from Walmart only in smaller markets, and was shut out of big projects like Dallas-Fort Worth expansion. The reason: In addition to its limited scaling potential, DroneUp has also struggled to keep costs down to levels of its larger rivals. Walmart’s decision to end its alliance with DroneUp indicates consolidation is already afoot in the nascent drone delivery sector. That in turn suggests the drive to develop and scale aerial transport on municipal, regional, or even broader areas will be led by big competitors like Wing and Zipline — backed by similarly large business customers.