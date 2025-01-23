How DOGE’s Efforts May Be Unlucky for the U.S. Penny

A DOGE social media post details the cost of producing nearly valueless one cent coins, sparking speculation it may add pennies to its federal cost-cutting hit list.

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has generated both protest and praise with its plans to eliminate trillions of dollars in government spending, and slash up to a million jobs from federal employment rolls. Now, the agency created this week by President Donald Trump to identify billions of cost cuts has signaled it may start pinching pennies, too—perhaps by relegating the one cent copper coin to the scrap metal pile of history.

It’s widely known that Musk despises taxes, diversity, equality, and inclusion policies, modesty, regulations, federal agencies that create them, and—while he’s at it—the entire state of California. But now it appears the Tesla CEO, world’s richest man, and leading Trump fan and advisor has also taken a grim view of the U.S. penny—and may be looking to withdraw it from production and circulation. Yet unlike many victims said to already be on the DOGE whack list, offing the nearly valueless copper coin may not find many opponents. In fact, it seems to make perfect cents. “The penny costs over 3 cents to make and cost US taxpayers over $179 million in FY2023,” noted a DOGE account posted on the Musk-owed social media platform X Wednesday. “The Mint produced over 4.5 billion pennies in FY2023, around 40 (percent) of the 11.4 billion coins for circulation produced”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The post did not state that DOGE had added the Lincoln embossed coin to the list of federal waste it is bent on eliminating. In fact, doing so would represent one of the countless things the newly-minted Trump initiative is powerless to do without executive and/or congressional approval—or in this case, a decision by the Treasury. Instead, the message solicited reader reactions to its observation, with the invitation “Penny (or 3 cents!) for your thoughts.” Responses included an array of opinions, many featuring characteristic X doses of wounded nostalgia, aggressively barked support, and conspiracy-spiced warnings about the disasters that currency changes in other nations purportedly unleashed. Such bombastic opinions are–much like the proverbial bad penny forever turning up–common currency for Musk’s social media sphere. But does that make suggestions of censoring the cent from circulation a bad idea? Not in the least—though that doesn’t mean canning the coin is nigh, either.

Indeed, Congress has been studying the question for five decades now, with repeated legislative attempts to ease the penny from circulation dying while under consideration–not exactly an exceptional fate in that dysfunctional body. The idea was raised again just last November in the Senate by Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Her disgust with what she considers big government waste thrust her to the leadership of the upper house’s DOGE caucus months before Trump has even created the agency. Not satisfied with purging the penny, howeveer, Ernst has also argued for nuking the nickel—moves that “would save $50 million a year.”



That’s not an insignificant sum, but it’s probably about as much as the current White House budget line for hair spray. Still, there are legitimate arguments for reducing the range of U.S. coinage for the first time since the half-cent was withdrawn 1857.

For starters, no-contact and other digital forms of payment that gained popularity during the pandemic continue to surge. As a result, a recent Federal Reserve report noted the use of cash in 2023 dropped to 16 percent of total transactions. And that involves all bank notes and coins, of which the nearly worthless penny represented a mere, nearly formalistic fraction. Meanwhile, the U.S. is already late to the party of nations that have abandoned their expensively minted change jar stuffers. The UK, Switzerland, Mexico, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Belgium, and Estonia have all done away with their smallest-value coins. And New Zealand deep-sixed its penny way back in the 1980s, then double downed by culling its two-center a decade later. It’s also unlikely American consumers famous for their affection for disposables would get up in arms about the penny being chucked, despite their record of getting good and outraged at nearly every opportunity, from inflation to culture war issues.