How Entrepreneurs Responded to Uber and Lyft’s Threat to Leave Minneapolis

The ridesharing app giants plan to leave Minneapolis over a city law boosting driver pay. Plenty of founders with their own local alternative wish them well.

When Uber and Lyft announced they planned to leave Minneapolis on May 1 if the city didn’t change an ordinance requiring them to pay drivers more, a gaggle of ridesharing startups emerged to replace them.

Last month the municipal council approved the measure guaranteeing drivers the equivalent of the city’s $15.57 hourly minimum wage, despite a mayoral vow to veto it–a move members promptly overrode. The resulting standoff has Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz seeking a compromise to avoid countless residents of the Twin Cities and their suburbs being denied the convenient access to transport that many have come to rely on.

No problem, a veritable throng of entrepreneurs say. Many have gone from zero to 60 creating startups to fill the looming ridesharing vacuum. That activity by homegrown and out-of-state founders was detailed Monday by the local Star Tribune, which recited a list of at least eight candidates responding to the Uber and Lyft ultimatum by wishing them happy trails. “I have no criticism of Uber or Lyft whatsoever… (but) I just know that it would hurt a lot of people if they left without a replacement company behind them,” explained Elam Baer, CEO of the local North Central Equity holding company, who launched the MyWeels startup to fill the void. “I have lived in Minneapolis my whole adult life. And this being a Minneapolis problem, I have a keen interest in it.”

He’s far from alone. Over half a dozen other ridesharing startups want to launch in Minneapolis, or extend services from other states where they operate. Given the heavy expenses involved, none of those ventures are mere larks of opportunism, either. According to the Star Tribune, initial investments include up to $100,000 for Twin Cities licensing, $10,000 airport security deposit, $10,000 wheelchair accessibility fee, and $150,000 annual commercial auto insurance premium.

And those are just the essentials for proposals for passenger services. As Baer notes-with refreshing candor about the amounts involved–the really big outlays come on top of those initial fees. “We spent $300,000 without counting any staff,” Baer told the paper, noting he’d already signed on 50 former Uber drivers, and financed the creation and testing of the company’s ride hailing tech ahead of its expected launch April 15. “That is just the raw, out-of-pocket expenses… We have a financial commitment of $1 million to put into this. That is a big enough number to preclude some people from getting in.”

In addition to having to raise substantial amounts of capital, many of the new entrants are pledging to create new ridesharing business models that reduce company revenues and reward their employees. Some say they’ll let their drivers keep far more money than Uber and Lyft-and will stick to those commitments whether or not those companies pull out of Minneapolis as they’ve threatened.

“Regardless of whether Uber and Lyft pull out of the Twin Cities on May 1, we will be there to pay better wages to drivers and bring innovation to improve the rider experience,” pledged Murid Amini, 36, a former McKinsey consultant launching his Moov ridesharing business alongside similarly minded entrepreneurs. “The competition does not make me concerned at all… Then the market will be forced to do whatever is right for the passengers and drivers.” But will demand be large enough to support so many new players? And won’t there be even worse saturation if Lyft and Uber back off their threats to leave Minneapolis, as they previously did after Seattle similarly imposed higher driver pay?

The Twin Cities metro area boasts over 3 million residents who generate over 1 million ridesharing transactions each year. Baer says his group is ready for the long haul, and is ready to commit its $1 million warchest without expecting to turn a profit for the first three years. That may prove too long for many of the new hopefuls starting with lower funding.

But Steve Wright, CEO of the Austin, Texas-based Wridz, which is now extending its business to Minneapolis, says that initial surge of competing launches may prove to be a good, even necessary development to fill the huge gap Uber and Lyft are expected to leave. “No one company has the bandwidth to come in here and just replace (them) with 14,000 drivers,” Wright told the Star Tribune.

He said Wridz is nearing approval by both the Twin Cities and the local airport to start operating. He also says he’ll abide by the controversial city ordinance by only charging drivers a $100 monthly app platform fee, then allow them to keep everything they make from there.