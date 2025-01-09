How Gen AI Helps Small Businesses Recruit Better Employees, and More Efficiently

A new survey reveals a large number of small companies haven’t used AI much—or at all. Those that have report significant hiring benefits as a result.

Given the countless headlines over the past year heralding the spread of artificial intelligence (AI), it’s news to no one that countless corporations are eagerly integrating the tech to increase productivity. Perhaps more surprising is the limited number of small businesses also turning to generative AI in their work, and how they say they’re benefitting from it—particularly when hiring new employees.

A recent poll of 1,300 small businesses by payroll software specialist Gusto uncovered some unanticipated findings about how respondents were embracing generative AI apps—which are created using vast stores of data that react to, and continue developing from, user queries and inputs. Research indicates initial business adoption usually relies on chatbots like ChatGPT or Bard. Those and other assistants can speed the completion of tasks like composing email, research, improving search engine optimization, writing social media and marketing content, and handling customer relations. So far, no big surprises there, right? But findings in Gusto’s 2024 State of Small Business that are specific to AI may be less expected.



For starters, after two years of the generative apps being widely accessible for free or low cost, fully 43 percent of companies said they’d “never considered using GenAI in business.” A further 31 percent of respondents said their use of the tech had been limited to experimentation. Two-thirds of all small businesses either just dipping a toe into, or remaining completely out of AI’s rising tide is a pretty big portion, at this advanced stage of the technology’s public availability.

But more enlightening is how the 15 percent of businesses that have embraced AI in their operations, and 11 percent that have “(e)nthusiastically adopted GenAI as a tool” said they’ve benefitted from it. Companies using the tech were 45 percent more likely to find and hire people to fill their job openings than businesses that haven’t integrated it. The reason? Current AI apps excel at executing repetitive, sequential, or compilation-oriented tasks—grunt work that prospective hires are happy to have bosses offload on bots. That leaves more time for newer recruits to pursue “crucial tasks necessary for building a business,” Gusto said, and strengthen their own skill sets as they do.

Because of that dynamic, businesses that use GenAI were also 44 percent more likely than others to report recently hired employees had surpassed expectations set for them. Using the tech to create opportunities for those workers to undertake more fulfilling activities winds up benefitting everyone, it turns out.



“Using GenAI to automate some tasks allows business owners the ability to offer meaningful and high-impact work,” the Gusto report noted. “This increases the likelihood of finding employees that are eager to help grow their businesses.” Less surprising, however, were responses indicating Millennial and Gen Z business owners were far likelier to integrate GenAI into their companies than their older Gen X and Boomer peers. Younger founders are, after all, native geeks and tech enthusiasts. Yet no matter the age of those who adopt GenAI in the workplace, data suggests owners who do also tend to use it to manage their own substantial and diversified job responsibilities.