How Labor Market Tensions Are Shifting the Advantage to Employers

After commanding better salaries, benefits, and work arrangements for most of the post-pandemic period, employees see the balance now tilting back to bosses, who are focused on cutting costs.

For much of the post-pandemic period, tight labor markets forced employers to offer higher salaries, enhanced benefits, flexible work arrangements, and varied perks to attract and retain staff. Now, despite ongoing robust job creation rates, the pendulum is swinging back in the other direction, permitting companies to reassume more control of the conditions and costs of their hiring.

The latest rebalancing of the employer-worker relationship may seem counterintuitive, given what by most measures remains a strong U.S. labor outlook. Companies added an impressive 256,000 jobs in December compared to the previous month, and averaged about 186,000 new monthly positions in 2024. But underneath that headline employment news and the still relatively low 4.1 percent jobless rate, tensions continue growing, and both business owners and workers have noticed. And that, said a recent Wall Street Journal report on the changes, means the “balance of power shifts back toward bosses.” The movement marks another phase in the U.S. labor market apparently returning to something closer to its pre-pandemic equilibrium. After the dizzying turnover of the 2020-2022 Great Resignation—when people freely and repeatedly left unsatisfying jobs for plentiful, promising and better paying opportunities—the past two years have brought far greater stabilization.

That has now progressed further as workers increasingly hold on to positions out of they fear they may find nothing better—if at all—if they quit. Why the caution? According to the Journal, the 2:1 ratio in 2022 of open positions to people seeking work has now dropped to nearly even. Despite strong job creation, hiring by companies has pretty much leveled out across the economy, as business do just enough to maintain staffing levels. Meanwhile, the majority of recent and continued job creation has been focused in sectors like healthcare, transportation, construction, and hospitality. By contrast, opportunities in tech, law, finance, and all levels of business management have become tougher to find, with surveys indicating people seeking work are taking longer land new positions.

That has led employees to increasingly covet the works they have–and has caused their bosses to start adjusting to the changed perspectives as well. “While a shift in leverage to employers might have shown up in layoffs or wage cuts in the past, now it is more subtle, often in changes to working conditions,” the Journal noted. “With labor market less tight, workers face return-to-office mandates, smaller bonuses, and no more pet sick days.” That rebalancing may explain why businesses like Amazon, Dell, and this month JPMorgan Chase decided it was time to order staff to resume five-day work weeks back in offices, despite strong staff resistance. Other companies, including Starbucks, have either increased the number of required in-office days or begun strictly enforcing exisiting rules.

Some businesses are aware of the protests those tighter mandates will generate, and have used the orders to provoke departures—and cut costs—rather than resorting layoffs. The Journal notes that After the earlier period of “quiet quitting” by some workers–who decided they could slack off while doing jobs they didn’t mind being fired from–there’s increasing evidence of bosses now responding with “quiet cutting” by imposing stricter office attendance.



But tighter return to office mandates aren’t the only way business are reacting to the changing balance of power. “(P)aid volunteer hours, college-tuition reimbursement, free financial advice, and mental-health programs all declined by about 4 percentage points in 2024 from 2023” for tech workers, the Journal said, while average bonuses dropped $800. The adjustments have also meant some of the more generous privileges that employers felt they needed to offer to keep workers are also being reeled back in.

“We’ll reintroduce time off for a sick pet in four years when the economy changes again,” is how John Frehse, an executive with workforce consultancy Ankura, described the current thinking of companies to the Journal. “But for now, you shouldn’t get time off to care for a sick poodle.” Does this mean workers should expect to see a full return pre-pandemic balances between business owners and employees soon? Probably not entirely.



With inflation now back down close to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, companies will likely seek to also slow the strong wage hikes they accorded over the past four years. That increased attention to costs will also logically be factored into bonuses, perks, and amounts of paid free time allowed—meaning a mid-week visit to the vet may be on the employee’s dime soon. What probably won’t happen among that, however, is a generalized drive by all businesses to restore full five-day office work weeks. The reason? Studies indicate productivity gains from physical presence among peers is limited after a certain point, and that efficiency may actually decrease from there.